Dwayne Johnson Shares His Daughters' Sweet Reactions to Seeing Their “Moana 2” Cameo: 'On the Edge of Their Seats'

The actor shares Simone, 23, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, with Lauren Hashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jasmine Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Johnson, Lauren Hashian and Ata Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson loves sharing the big screen with his Moana-obsessed daughters.

The actor, 52, told E! News all about his experience bringing his daughters Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, on the set of Moana 2 to voice two characters and what it was like to see their reactions when they heard their cameo for the first time in theaters.

Johnson, who shares his younger girls with wife Lauren Hashian, also stars in the film as the voice of the demigod Maui.

While attending the premiere in Oahu, Hawaii, the proud dad said the sisters were "on the edge of their seats" waiting to hear themselves in the movie.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jasmine Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Johnson, Lauren Hashian and Ata Johnson

“They loved it,” he told the outlet. “Loved, loved it. They hadn't seen it before. They knew they were in it, and they were sitting on the edge of their seats, literally, and just waiting."

Their sweet reaction was well worth the wait, Johnson noted. "Their scene came up, and they’re just like, ‘That's me!’ " he recalled. "It was so cool.”



“That’s the good stuff of fame,” he added, joking, “And nepotism.”

Darryl Oumi/Getty Dwayne Johnson and Simone Garcia Johnson attend the world premiere of 'Moana 2'

Before sitting down to watch their family film, Johnson walked the red carpet with Jasmine, Tiana, and Hashian, as well as his older daughter Simone, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and his mother Ata.

In the red carpet snaps, the whole crew rocked floral leis around their necks. His younger two girls could be seen adorably matching in orange, pink and yellow tie-dye dresses, while his oldest wore a long, floral dress and pendant choker.