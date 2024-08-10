Disney Animation is developing a new movie with Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson inspired by Monster Truck competition — “Monster Jam.

Announced at D23 204, details about the film — aside from the fact it’s shooting right now — aren’t known. But Johnson told the crowed, “we got an opportunity here that we could create something that is immersive and cool and fun, and also a live-action experience for our families all around the world, from the POV of these incredible, iconic monster trucks and their very eccentric and crazy drivers. Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Monster Jam’ is gonna be a heck of a ride.”

That is of course standard-issued Dwayne Johnson hype-building, but The Rock doesn’t just talk the talk, he also made sure to emphasize he, uh, drives the walk.

“I’m so excited to break the news to you guys. As you guys know, I’m a pickup truck man. That’s all I drive. I drove my pickup truck here. It’s out back. You guys know that, and I love motorsports, love monster trucks,” Johnson also told the crowd.

Johnson was of course also on hand to introduce “Moana 2,” which featured the action star dancing out on stage to tribal drums. You can read more about that here.

The post Dwayne Johnson Unveils Live-Action Disney Monster Truck Movie ‘Monster Jam’ appeared first on TheWrap.