Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appears to set WrestleMania 40 match with Roman Reigns

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appears to have called out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

Johnson appeared on SmackDown on Friday (February, 2) and went face to face with Reigns for the first time since his reign as the Tribal Chief.

In SmackDown's closing segment, Reigns came to the ring to hear Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes' decision. Rhodes was set to choose whether he was going to challenge Reigns or World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

But in a surprising twist, Rhodes told Reigns that "finishing the story" was taking everything from him, not just his championship.

"I am coming for you Roman Reigns, but not at WrestleMania," he continued.

Rhodes then mentioned talking to a special counsel. "One of the individuals I talked to, he knows you very well..." he said, before Johnson's music hit.

SmackDown went off the air with Johnson and Reigns face-to-face, seemingly cementing their rumoured WrestleMania 40 match.

Just last week, Johnson was appointed to the board of directors of TKO, the group that owns WWE and UFC.

Along with his appointment to the TKO board, Johnson was also granted the rights to 'The Rock' name, which he began using in WWE in 1997.

Speaking about his new role, Johnson said in a statement: "My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come.

"Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build.

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle."

