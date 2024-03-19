Dwayne De Rosario, Robyn Gayle headed to Canada Soccer Hall of Fame as Class of 2024

Former MLS MVP Dwayne De Rosario and longtime international Robyn Gayle have been named to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

De Rosario and Gayle will be honoured later this year at a national team match. The two join the Class of 2024 alongside builders Christine O’Connor and Leeta Sokalski, the first two female administrators ever honoured by the Hall.

De Rosario scored 20 goals in 81 appearances for Canada from 1998 to 2015, taking part in five World Cup qualifying cycles and five editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

At club level, he was a two-time Canadian Championship winner, four-time MLS Cup winner, MLS Supporters’ Shield winner, and U.S. Open Cup winner.

He was named Canada Soccer Player of the Year four times and won MLS Cup MVP honours twice.

Gayle won 81 caps for Canada from 2006 to 2015, winning Olympic bronze, Pan American Games gold and silver at the inaugural FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship.

She has gone on to become a key member of John Herdman's staff, both with Canada and Toronto FC.

Since 2000, the Hall has welcomed 144 players, 13 coaches, 10 officials and 45 builders as honoured members.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024

The Canadian Press