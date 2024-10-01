Dwight Howard's 5 Kids: All About Braylon, Dwight, David, Layla and Jayde

Dwight Howard has three sons and two daughters with five women

Dwight Howard has a little basketball team of his own as a father of five children.

The former star NBA player, who is now competing on Dancing with the Stars, is the father of three sons, Braylon, Dwight and David, and two girls, Layla and Jayde. Between 2007 and 2013, he welcomed his children with five different women. As of 2017, all of his children lived primarily with their mothers. However, after his youngest son David's mother died in 2020, Howard received primary custody of his son.

“It’s a tough situation, obviously,” Howard told Sports Illustrated in 2017 of not being able to be with his children full-time. “I should have been more responsible ... But I won’t look at any of them as a mistake. They’re all a blessing to me.”

At the time, two of his children lived in Florida, two in Los Angeles and one in Houston, while he primarily resided in Atlanta, where he played for the Atlanta Hawks. However, all five of his children visited Atlanta in his off-season, he said, and they FaceTimed and texted often. In the summer of 2017, he took the whole group to Aspen, Colo., where he rented a house for a week.

"Every part is the best part, even when things might not go right," Howard told Graham Bensinger in September 2019 of his favorite aspect of fatherhood. "It's just seeing that kid's face, the smile, the hugs, the 'I love you, Daddy,' that's like amazing. For your daughter or son, just to say 'I love you, Dad,' that's bigger than life."

From trips they've taken together to how they're supporting their dad while he competes on DWTS, here's everything to know about Dwight Howard's five children.

Braylon Howard, 16

Dwight Howard/Instagram Dwight Howard with his son Braylon Howard.

Howard welcomed his first child, Braylon, on Nov. 18, 2007, with his partner at the time, Royce Reed, who was a cheerleader for the Orlando Magic when Howard was on the team. Though Braylon now lives primarily with his mother, he maintains a close relationship with his dad, who wrote him a sweet tribute on his 16th birthday in November 2023.

"Wow, it’s been 16 years since you came into this world," Howard wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a carousel of throwback photos of the two. "You have grown soo much, and I’m grateful that I've been able to witness it all. You are my firstborn, and it fills my heart with joy to see your wonderful smile and the cheerful spirit you carry with you. Whether through the good, the bad, or the indifferent, I love you immensely."

The former Magic star added that he would "always be here for [Braylon]," even after he's long "gone."

Braylon has followed in his father's footsteps as an athlete, playing for his high school's football team.

Layla Howard, 14

Dwight Howard/Instagram Dwight Howard with his daughters, Layla and Jayde, in August 2022

In 2010, Howard became a father once again when he welcomed his first daughter, Layla, with his girlfriend at the time, Tiffany Render. Layla has mostly lived out of the public eye, but has made occasional appearances on Howard's Instagram. In August 2022, she and her sister Jayde enjoyed a hiking trip with their dad, who posted some sweet moments from the trails.

"Make the most out of every moment," he captioned the post. "And that memory will last a lifetime."

Layla also joined her father in a June 2023 TikTok as they watched the NBA finals, joking that they were the "best father-daughter duo" as they danced together.

Jayde Howard, 13

Dwight Howard/Instagram Dwight Howard with his daughter Jayde Howard.

Later in the same year that he welcomed Layla, Howard had another daughter, Jayde, on Dec. 29, 2010. He welcomed his second daughter with Hope Alexa, a fitness model. Like her sister, Jayde has also stayed out of the public eye.

In the summer of 2024, Jayde joined her father and brother, Dwight III, in traveling across the world as Howard plays basketball in Taiwan. Together, they visited Tokyo and the Philippines.

The previous year, Howard posted a series of throwback photos of himself with Jayde for her 13th birthday, many of which she was supporting him during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Happy Birthday Jayde 🤞🏾💕 the last birthday of December 🙌🏾 #12/29," he wrote.

Dwight III "Trey" Howard, 11

Dwight Howard/Instagram Dwight Howard with his son Dwight III "Trey" Howard

Three years after welcoming his girls, Howard and Christine Vest had their first child together, Dwight III, who goes by Trey. Trey was born in June 2013 and has been a fervent supporter of his father as he grows up, from sitting courtside with him at basketball games to inspiring him to join DWTS.

At the premiere of the show, host Julianne Hough asked Howard why he decided to join the show, and he shouted out his son, who was in the audience.

"Really, for my son, he's here in the audience, Trey Howard," he said. "I always tell him that you can do all things through Christ ... You can do anything you put your mind to, man."

David Howard, 10

Dwight Howard/Instagram Dwight Howard with his son David Howard

The same year, Howard welcomed his youngest son, David Howard, on Dec. 14, 2013, with his girlfriend at the time, Melissa Rios. When he was just 6 years old, David's mother died from an epileptic seizure in early 2020.

"His focus has been trying to be there for his son, trying to find the words to explain the loss of his mother," Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell said on X (formerly Twitter) after the basketball player announced Rios' death.



David has since lived primarily with Howard and accompanied him to events like the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021. Howard also trains David, posting a July 2023 TikTok of him pushing David to "never say you can't" as he exercised.

