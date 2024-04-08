DWP bank holiday changes in May 2024: When to expect Child Benefit and Tax Credit

The Department for Work & Pensions office in London (PA)

There are two more bank holidays in May after the Easter break.

That is good news for most employees and some people may also receive their benefits early if they claim child benefits and tax credits.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) recently said the benefits rates would rise for millions in the UK.

But there may be a quirk regarding when people receive their benefits in May due to the bank holidays, the full list of which for 2024 can be viewed here.

When will I be paid my Child Benefit and Child Tax Credit payments?

Tax credit payments are made every week or every four weeks.

These will usually come into your bank account on a Monday but you may be paid earlier than usual if there is a bank holiday.

This may mean you receive your benefit on the Friday before the bank holiday Monday.

Early May Bank Holiday is on May 6, meaning you may be paid on Friday, May 3.

Spring Bank Holiday is on May 27, which could see your benefits arrive on Friday, May 24.

What happens if I am not paid?

If your payment is late, be sure to check the date on your award notice and speak to your bank. You can check via the links above by typing in your details on the website, or by logging into your personal accounts on the Government Gateway site here.

If the matter has still not been resolved, contact HMRC on 0345 300 3900 from 8am to 6pm between Monday and Friday. The phone line is closed on weekends and bank holidays.

What about future dates for payment? Will they change?

June is a month without bank holiday payment changes but those wanting to double-check for the rest of the year can visit here for clarity.