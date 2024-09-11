What is the DWP Christmas bonus? Petition to increase payment attracts thousands of supporters

Campaigners want the Christmas bonus to go up in line with inflation since 1972 when it was introduced (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Archive)

Thousands of people across the UK have called for a rise to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) Christmas bonus.

For more than half a century, pensioners, vulnerable people and carers who receive the benefit have been offered a one-off £10 bonus every Christmas as a gesture of goodwill.

But many were shocked to learn that the Christmas bonus had remained the same over the past five decades, with one supporter saying it is now “practically worthless”.

A petition was launched in 2023 urging an immediate increase of more than £100 in the Christmas bonus, aligned with inflation. Almost a year later, the number of signatures on the petition is still growing as people call on Labour to act.

At the time of writing, more than 15,000 people had thrown their support behind the petition, including 1,000 new signatories in a single day.

“I'm signing because so many older people are finding it hard "to make ends meet" during the cost of living crisis,” wrote Glenyd on the change.org page in support.

“£10 is an insult,” added another supporter.

While the petition was started under the former Conservative government, its demands have remained unchanged under Labour.

Given the recent vote to axe winter fuel payments for some pensioners, where exactly does Labour stand on the Christmas bonus?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the DWP Christmas bonus?

According to the UK government website: “The Christmas Bonus is a one-off tax-free £10 payment made before Christmas, paid to people who get certain benefits in the qualifying week. This is normally the first full week of December.”

People on the benefits listed here qualify for the payment, which will automatically be made to those who qualify and should appear in their bank account alongside the reference: DWP XB.

How much has it been in previous years?

The payment was introduced in 1972 and has remained the same for most of the last 50 years. It was increased in 2008 to £70 because of the financial crash but this was temporary.

What has Labour said about the DWP Christmas bonus?

So far, it doesn’t appear that Labour has put much thought into the DWP Christmas bonus. Instead, the party has made some tough decisions when it comes to benefits.

Earlier this year, Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, laid out Labour’s plans to encourage people to return to work instead of relying on state benefits.

When pressed this week about recent cuts to the winter fuel payment, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “We have no choice.” He dismissed fears that some people could die of the cold this winter as a result of the cut.

He added: “We are making sure that we can reassure people by saying the state pension is higher than last winter and energy bills are lower than last winter.”

The Standard has approached the DWP for comment.

What is the petition for?

The petition urges the government to increase the Christmas bonus in line with inflation.

According to the petition organisers’ calculations, this would have been equivalent to £113.18 in 2023. This year, inflation would take the bonus even higher.

According to the petition: “This isn’t asking for ‘just another handout’. This is for those of us that don’t have an option to earn anything extra.”