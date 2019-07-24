Dwyane Wade fully supports acrobatic dance group from India on ‘AGT’

Guest judge Dwyane Wade used his Golden Buzzer to send V Unbeatable to the finals of America’s Got Talent. The future hall of fame NBA star was blown away by the harrowing acrobatic dance group from Mumbai, India.

The group, which is comprised of 29 young teenagers and adults, performed an extremely dangerous high-flying dance routine. They actually all wear the name of a former comrade who tragically died after falling during a routine. The young man’s name was Vikas, and a group spokesman said, “His dream was to be on this stage like this, so yes, we are doing all this for him.”

Throughout the V Unbeatable’s routine, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union could be seen gasping in shock and amazement.

After the performance Wade asked Union to put her hand on his chest. He said, “My heart beating at a rapid pace that I haven't felt before.” He went on to tell the group, “I had this saying that whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand, and I said, ‘This is my house!’ And today on this stage, this is y'all’s house.”