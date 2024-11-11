'Dying of thirst' as climate-driven floods mix with oil

Maura Ajak & Stephanie Stafford - BBC Africa Eye
·9 min read
A woman in a black dress with pineapples printed on it walks along an earthen dyke with a package on her head. On the other side of the dyke are several trees surrounded by flood water - Bentiu, South Sudan
[Getty Images]

Herders scooping murky water from a small pond in grasslands in South Sudan are well aware of the dangers they face if they drink it.

"The water is dirty because this place has oil - it has chemicals in it," says their chief, Chilhok Puot.

Nyatabah, a woman from this community raising cows in the heart of oil fields in Unity State, adds: "If you drink it, it makes you pant and cough.

"We know it's bad water, but we don't have anywhere else, we're dying of thirst."

A former oil engineer, David Bojo Leju, has told the BBC that flooding in the area is washing pollution into water sources.

Large swathes of the state have been under water for several years after unprecedented flooding, which scientists say has been worsened by climate change.

Mr Bojo Leju says the floods are a "disaster" and that pollution from mismanaged oil facilities is a "silent killer" spreading across the state.

South Sudan is the world’s youngest country and one of its poorest, with a government hugely dependent on oil revenue.

Unity State, a major oil-producing state, has always experienced seasonal flooding. But in 2019, extreme rains brought a deluge that engulfed villages, grasslands and forests. Year after year of intense rainfall followed. The water built up, trapped on the clay soil.

At the worst point in 2022, two-thirds of Unity State were submerged, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) - even now, it says about 40% is still under water.

Mr Bojo Leju worked for eight years for the oil consortium Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), a joint venture between Malaysian, Indian and Chinese oil companies - with South Sudan’s government owning 5%.

After a major pipeline rupture five years ago, he started photographing and filming pools of oily water and heaps of blackened soil in locations in Unity State, including sites near Roriak, where the herders live.

He says spills from oil wells and pipelines were "a recurring situation", and that he was involved in transporting contaminated soil away from roads, so it would not be seen.

He tried to raise his concerns with company managers, but he says little was done and "there was no treatment plan for soil".

Mr Bojo Leju also says "produced water" - water released from the ground when oil is extracted and often containing hydrocarbons and other pollutants - was not properly treated.

Pools containing dark liquid, surrounded by dark soil, with a bank of lighter soil on one side and trees in the background, taken in 2019 after a pipeline ruptured.
Former GPOC oil engineer David Bojo Leju filmed several sites after oil spills and other contamination in the Roriak area [David Bojo Leju]

There were reports of high oil content, above international standards, in the produced water "every day in our morning meeting", he says, "and this water is injected back into the environment".

"The question is where does water flow?" he says.

"Up to the river, up to the water source where people drink, up to ponds where people catch fish."

Mr Bojo Leju explains that "some of the oil chemicals seeped down" into the groundwater, where they will flow into boreholes.

"The water table is contaminated," he says.

When intense rains began in 2019, earth dykes were put around some spilled oil "but it was not enough to withstand the volume of water", he adds.

In Roriak, there is no data available about the quality of the water the herders drink, but they fear pollution is making their cattle sick.

They say calves have been born without heads or without limbs.

Unity State’s agriculture minister blames the deaths of more than 100,000 cattle in the last two years on the floods combined with oil pollution.

Drone image of part of rectangular camp surrounded by water and covered in tightly-packed huts
Earth dykes keep floodwater out of a camp that houses about 140,000 displaced people [BBC]

In a forest close to Roriak, a group of men and women chop down trees to make charcoal.

They have walked for eight hours along dirt roads flanked by flood water to reach the forest.

They say the only water they can find here is polluted.

Even boiled "it causes diarrhoea and abdominal pain", says one woman, Nyakal.

Another, Nyeda, wipes away tears, saying she needs the charcoal to sell, but is worried about her seven children, left with her mother for a week.

"She has nothing either," she says.

Nyeda lives near the state capital, Bentiu, in a reed hut squeezed into a camp housing 140,000 people who have fled conflict or the floods. It is completely surrounded by flood water and protected only by earth dykes.

There is some food aid, but many in the area survive by foraging for water lily roots and fish to supplement their rations.

Safe water is scarce. Nyeda uses water from a borehole for washing and cooking, but needs money to buy drinking water.

A man in wellington boots bending over harvesting water lilies in a flood water near Bentiu
People harvest water lily roots to eat, from flood water that David Bojo Leju says could be polluted [BBC]

Health professionals and politicians in the area have told the BBC they fear pollution and the lack of clean water are taking a toll on human health.

In a hospital in Bentiu, a mother has just given birth. Her new-born baby’s nose and mouth are joined.

"They have no access to clean water," says Dr Samuel Puot, one of the doctors caring for the baby.

"They just drink from the river where water and oil are mixed. That might be the problem."

He says there are "many" cases of children born with abnormalities, such as no limbs or a small head, in Bentiu and also Ruweng, an oil-producing area north of Unity State.

They often die within days or months, he adds.

Genetic testing can give clues about the causes of congenital abnormalities, but the hospital does not have the facilities, and results are often not conclusive.

Dr Puot wants the government to keep a register of cases.

As the data is not recorded systematically, it is not clear whether these anecdotal reports indicate an unusually high prevalence of congenital abnormalities.

Baby with joined mouth and nose, lying wrapped in a cloth, hospital in Bentiu
The family of this baby born in a Bentiu hospital live in an area where the water is polluted with oil, a doctor tells the BBC [BBC]

"It is plausible that oil-related pollution could contribute to an increased risk of birth defects," says Dr Nicole Deziel, an environmental health specialist at Yale University.

Environmental pollution is a risk factor for congenital abnormalities, alongside genetics, maternal age, infection and nutrition, she says.

Some compounds released during the production of oil can affect foetal development, Dr Deziel adds.

"Anecdotal reports can serve as important indicators of environmental health problems," she says, but stresses that without systematic data collection, establishing evidence of a causal relationship is difficult.

In 2014 and 2017, the German-based non-governmental organisation Sign of Hope carried out peer-reviewed studies close to other oil fields in Unity State.

They found increased salinity and high concentrations of heavy metals in water nearer oil wells, as well as high concentrations of lead and barium in human hair samples.

The researchers concluded these were indicators of pollution from oil production.

Watch on iPlayer branding
[BBC]

Life at 50C Water Crisis: Poisoned Floods - extreme flooding has affected hundreds of thousands in South Sudan. Now with added fears of oil pollution.

Find it on iPlayer (UK only) or on the BBC Africa YouTube channel (outside the UK)

Pink line
[BBC]

The government has commissioned an environmental audit of the impact of the oil industry, but the results are yet to be made public more than a year later than expected.

Mary Ayen Majok, a senior politician from the ruling party, has been raising concerns about oil pollution for more than a decade.

She is a member of the government and deputy speaker in the upper house of the South Sudanese parliament, and is from Ruweng.

She says one of her own relatives has had a child "born with deformities" and believes many such cases are not reported because of fear of stigma or lack of access to medical facilities.

Ms Majok says South Sudan "inherited an industry that was based on bad practices" when the country was formed in 2011 after it gained independence from Sudan.

A five-year civil war broke out in 2013. For a nation facing conflict and heavily dependent on oil revenues, improving environmental responsibility has been "at the tail of our priorities", she says.

Laws and institutions have been established but "accountability is not that strong", she says.

Women show pale grey water in a kettle and a cup in Roriak, South Sudan
Women making charcoal in the Roriak area say they boil the water before drinking it but it still makes them feel unwell [BBC]

"Talking about oil is like touching the heart of the government," says Mr Bojo Leju.

He spoke to the BBC in Sweden, where he has been granted asylum.

In 2020 he was approached by South Sudanese lawyers who wanted to sue the government over oil pollution.

He agreed to testify as a witness. But he says security personnel detained him, hit him on the head with a pistol and forced him to sign a document recanting his evidence.

He fled the country soon afterwards. The lawyers did not pursue their case.

The BBC asked the oil consortium GPOC and the South Sudanese president’s office to comment on the allegations in this report, but they did not respond.

David Bojo Leju speaking in Sweden
David Bojo Leju has been granted asylum in Sweden after coming under pressure in South Sudan [BBC]

Scientists are not sure whether the floods in Unity State will ever recede.

Dr Chris Funk, director of the Climate Hazards Center at University of Carolina, Santa Barbara, says 2019 saw record sea surface temperatures in the west Indian Ocean, which "would have been impossible in a world without climate change".

Warmer air can hold more moisture, and he says there was a "strong link" between these sea temperatures and the 2019 extreme rains over East Africa.

Dr Funk says higher rainfall has continued since then over the Lake Victoria basin that feeds into South Sudan, but it is not clear whether this is a permanent new pattern.

Temperatures in South Sudan have risen and are expected to rise further, he adds.

This means extreme precipitation "will be more extreme" and, under some global warming scenarios, heat and humidity could mean some parts of the country "would not be liveable", he says.

However, despite the floods and pollution fears, many here hope to return to a life of raising animals and living off the land.

In Roriak, children fashion a miniature village out of the clay on the ground, complete with model huts and cows.

And near Bentiu, an elderly woman grinds water lily roots next to the flood water. She says she would like to a have a cow again, one day.

"When the water goes down, I’ll grow grain, even if it’s years," she adds.

A map showing where the camp of displaced people is within Unity State
[BBC]
Listen on BBC Sounds branding
[BBC]

Life at 50C Water Crisis: Poisoned Floods - blood, pollution and oil in South Sudan. BBC Eye investigates the legacy of oil and asks who is responsible?

Find it on BBC Sounds if you're in the UK, or if you're outside the UK click here.

Orange line
[BBC]

You may also be interested in:

A woman looking at her mobile phone and the graphic BBC News Africa
[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts

Latest Stories

  • 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts

    HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.

  • Trump has vowed to kill offshore wind in the US. Will he succeed?

    Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.

  • Environment Canada warns of possible damage as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.

  • Windstorm power surge fries appliances in North Vancouver neighbourhood, residents say

    A number of residents of North Vancouver's Pemberton Heights neighbourhood say they're out up to thousands of dollars after Monday's windstorm caused a power surge that destroyed appliances and electronics.Those affected by the power surge say they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. on the day of the storm.Ines Diaz, the owner and operator of the neighbourhood's Corner Stone Bistro, said as soon as the bang went off, their power went down.It wasn't until it was restored the next day that she discov

  • Where did the name winter come from? How the season got its name.

    The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."

  • Tropical Storm Rafael moves slowly in Gulf of Mexico

    Rafael has weakened into a tropical storm as slowly moved in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

  • Ghost trees tell taxing story of sea level rise and extreme flooding

    Ghost forests are among the numerous and visible impacts resulting from coastal flooding and sea level rise, and are prevalent along the U.S. East Coast

  • Heavy rain, strong winds prompt weather warnings for B.C.'s South Coast

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for B.C.'s South Coast, forecasting heavy rain and strong winds, which are expected to begin on Sunday and continue through Monday afternoon. The storm is set to impact Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast, with total rainfall amounts between 30 to 40 millimetres in that region by Monday morning.On Sunday morning, the weather agency added a rainfall warning for Howe Sound and the North Shore of Metro Vancouver, saying

  • Colorado low and Alberta clipper join forces to wallop Eastern Canada

    An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country

  • A Colorado Low joins forces with an Alberta Clipper

    A Colorado low that brought 135cm to low-lying regions in Colorado will now continue its cross-country trek into The Great Lakes basin and meet up with an Alberta Clipper. They will bring widespread rain to the southern regions of Eastern Canada and snow in the North. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.

  • B.C.'s misfortune for lower elevations is great news for the ski season

    A parade of lows will be inundating B.C.'s south coast in the coming week. Potentially a months-worth of rain to Vancouver, meanwhile good news for the ski hills as snow will accumulate greatly at the alpine levels. Winds increase drastically by Wednesday in the Straights. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.

  • What’s the snowiest month in your corner of Canada?

    Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year

  • 15 California Cities To Live In If You’re Living On Minimum Wage

    California has a lot of great things going for it. It's beautiful, for one, and it has a mild climate along with a robust and diverse job market. But all these perks come at an incredibly high price....

  • Hunter in Tree Surprised as Bear Family Climbs Ladder

    A Virginia deer hunter encountered a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” when a mother bear and her three cubs climbed up a ladder toward him as he hid in a tree.Tim Zello said he was hunting on November 8 in Virginia’s Orange County - an area not known for bear sightings - when he began to hear rustling in the leaves nearby.Zello looked around and spotted a deer, but the rustling sound continued and got “closer and closer” to the tree.“I thought it was a buck chasing a whitetail doe so I stood up to see if I could spot the deer,” said Zello. Then, all of a sudden, “the four bears seemed to appear out of nowhere just 20 yards from me,” he said.Moments later, the mother began scaling the tree trunk while the cubs began climbing on the metal ladder leading up to Zello’s tree stand.Though none of the bears reached Zello’s position and eventually wandered off, Zello said one of the cubs came within a foot of his feet.“Most hunters will never see one in the woods, even when hunting an entire lifetime,” Zello told Storyful. “It was definitely a rare, once-in-a-lifetime experience to be that close and personal with wild black bears.” Credit: Tim Zello via Storyful

  • Busy B.C. weather pattern looks to bring widespread disruptions

    An active pattern spreading into B.C. this week brings good news for ski resorts but bad news for folks at lower elevations

  • Tropical Storm Rafael: Sunday, Nov 10 status update from the National Hurricane Center

    Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Rafael

  • Severe droughts threaten the sustainable catch of the Amazon's giant fish

    AGUA CLARA, Brazil (AP) — Two years of record-breaking drought have dealt a heavy blow to what is arguably the Amazon’s most successful sustainable economy: the managed fishery for the giant pirarucu.

  • Multilateral banks are key to financing the fight against global warming. Here is how they work

    As climate change leads to a seemingly endless stream of weather disasters around the world, countries are struggling to adapt to the new reality. Preparing to better withstand hurricanes, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires will take hundreds of billions of dollars.

  • Heavy Snow Blankets Southeast Colorado Town

    Heavy snow blanketed the southeast Colorado town of La Junta on Friday, November 8, as a winter storm hammered the region.Snow showers were expected to continue across the region through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Credit: @prairiemousie via Storyful

  • Swiss villagers told to get ready to evacuate after Alpine rockslide alert -- again

    GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in eastern Switzerland on Saturday ordered residents of a tiny village to prepare to evacuate as an Alpine rockslide looming overhead threatened to break loose and spill down on their homes.