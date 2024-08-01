Dylan Sprouse Shares His Hopes for Next Acting Role Alongside Twin Brother Cole Sprouse

"There’s not very many good roles for twins in general,” Dylan admitted on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cole Sprouse (left) and Dylan Sprouse (right)

Dylan Sprouse found fame acting alongside his twin Cole, and now he is revealing if they will ever be back on screen together.

On the July 31 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked the Beautiful Wedding actor, 31, about future plans to work with his brother again. After joking that they “hopefully” don’t, Dylan admitted that he actually would love to do a project together.

“I will say though, there’s not very many good roles for twins in general,” he explained. "It's usually pretty hokey. I remember Cole distinctly being kind of bitter about Tom Hardy being a twin [in 2015's Legend]. He doesn't like when people play two different real people.”

"I looked at him, and I was like, 'Cole, I don't think they were looking for guys like us to play that role, anyway, if they're hiring Tom Hardy,’” he joked.

Related: Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life’s Enduring Impact: 'Those Parts of Our Childhoods Are Special' (Exclusive)

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the Los Angeles special screening of Focus Features' "Lisa Frankenstein" at Hollywood Athletic Club

Ripa then asked the former Disney star if he would ever cast Cole in something.

"I thought it would be pretty funny to start casting him in roles where he gets killed in the movie a lot, the kind of South Park Kenny," Dylan responded, garnering laughs from the audience. "I thought that would be funny, where he's on screen for five minutes and then explodes."

Related: Dylan and Cole Sprouse Once Brushed Off Matt Damon When He Visited The Suite Life Set: 'Ridiculous'

He also recalled a story from the set of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody after Ripa brought up that Cole once told her the twins “blew off Matt Damon" when they were teens.

She explained how Cole said the Jason Bourne actor, 53, brought his kids to meet the Sprouse brothers on the set of their Disney Channel show, but they decided they had other business to tend to.

“Can you give me your version of events?” Ripa asked.

“Here’s what I’ll say: I was a member of a very active World of Warcraft guild, and we had particular raiding days,” he recalled. “So the week leading up, everyone was very excited Matt Damon was coming around, and I immediately knew that was going to be a problem because that was raid day. So when Matt Damon did come around, my dad even visited the set, which was rare for him, and Matt Damon knocked on the door of this school room and he walked in and he said, ‘Hey boys, good to see you.’”

He continued: “I remember distinctly turning over my shoulder while playing in a raid being like, ‘Ugh, I don’t really have time for this right now.’”

He joked that he eventually got up and greeted the movie star, and he actually quit the video game after that. Looking back, he said “I regret it,” but admitted it was “hilarious.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody can be streamed on Disney+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.