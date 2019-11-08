Dynasty season 4: Release date, watching in the UK, Netflix, cast and everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Earlier this month, The CW's Dynasty was watched by its smallest audience ever – just 364,000 for episode four – but low ratings haven't stopped the reboot of the 1980s classic from bagging three renewals to date.

Will it get a fourth, or have the Carringtons finally reached the end of the road?

Here's everything you need to know.

Dynasty season 4 release date: When will it air in the UK?

At the moment there's no word on whether the soap opera will return.

All three seasons of the show have hit screens in October 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively, with the mid-season premieres arriving in May – so we'd expect the fourth chapter to follow the same pattern (if we get it).



Dynasty season 4: When can I watch it in on Netflix the UK?

Seasons one and two landed on Netflix the day after their US release, but UK fans were both confused and furious recently when the same courtesy wasn't extended to season three.

Co-creator Josh Schwartz was also in the dark, but after some digging, he got to the bottom of it:

It appears a decision was made to release the entire season all at once vs releasing the show week to week. I’m sorry you will have to wait, but then you’ll have 22 episodes to binge... — Looking For Josh (@JoshSchwartz76) October 16, 2019

So fingers crossed season three will arrive in the UK in April 2020.

As for season four, an October 2020 US release will mean that yet again, UK viewers will have to wait around five months to watch it.

Dynasty season 4 cast: Who's in it?



Season three only arrived back in October, so it's too early to know who'll be left standing at the end.

But the following bunch all returned for the show's third chapter: Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, Rafael de la Fuente as Samuel Josiah "Sammy Jo" Jones, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux, and Adam Huber as Liam Ridley.









Dynasty season 4 trailer: When can I watch it?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

But if it does get the thumbs up, we'll pop the trailer right here when it lands, just for you.

