Dysart considers mattress recycling program

Dysart is considering having residents pay more to recycle a mattress and boxspring next year.

Council discussed the nuts and bolts of a Mattress and Boxspring Recycling Program during its regular meeting Nov. 28. According to a staff report, the program would be implemented Jan. 1 at the Haliburton Landfill.

It’s proposed that the disposal fee will be raised to $30 from the current $20 drop-off cost.

There’s another change that may come with the program.

Residents can currently drop off mattresses and boxsprings at Haliburton, Harcourt, and West Guiford landfills for disposal as part of the existing construction and demolition waste program. Those materials are currently landfilled, said John Watson, the municipal environmental manager.

With the new program, mattresses and boxsprings will only be accepted at the Haliburton Landfill.

Many municipalities across Ontario have implemented a mattress and boxspring recycling program. Minden Hills township council adopted such a program in October.

Watson said mattresses and boxsprings need to be stacked horizontally, one atop another, inside a covered bin. When the bin is full, it is then hauled to Recyc-Mattress in Woodbridge.

At Recyc-Mattress, mattresses and boxsprings are shredded and up to 95 per cent of the materials (metal, wood, polyether and polyurethane, felt, polyester, and cotton) are recycled.

Between Ontario and Quebec, more than 400,000 units are recycled by Recyc-Mattress each year.

In 2024, the cost to recycle a mattress or boxspring is $13.00 each, plus HST.

Based on receiving 500 units in a year, the program’s estimated costs will be $6,500 for recycling $2,400 for renting a bin at $200 per month, and $6,750 to haul the material at $1,350 for five trips.

That’s a total cost of $15,650.

Even with the disposal fee increased to $30, Watson said the municipality will make about $15,000.

“That’s the same disposal fee that’s also in Minden Hills,” he said. “If this program is to proceed, the revenue and expenses would be incorporated into our 2024 environmental management budget.”

Councillor Pat Casey expressed concern about raising the dumping fees too high.

“You want to recycle them as much as you can, but on the same note there’s a tipping point for costs,” he said. “If we raise the cost per mattress too much, we’re going to start finding them in the ditch much like we did with tires back in the day.”

He wondered if somebody from Harcourt is going to drive all the way to Haliburton to dump a mattress and pay more money to do it.

“They’re into it $50 or $60 per mattress by the time you factor in gas,” Casey said.

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo