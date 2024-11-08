E-bike rider arrested after crash left woman in 70s fighting for life in Earlsfield

A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being hit by an electric bike in south west London.

The woman in her 70s was found seriously injured on Garratt Lane, Earlsfield at about 1.45pm on Thursday.

Police attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

The rider of the e-bike has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by careless driving, the Metropolitan Police said.

He remains in custody on Friday.

Garratt Lane was closed in both directions between Burntwood Lane and Waldron Road for many hours.

A force spokesman said: “Police were called to Garratt Lane, SW18, at 1.44pm on Thursday, November 7 to reports of a collision involving an e-bike and a pedestrian.

“A woman, in her 70s, was found injured. She has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.”