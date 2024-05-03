E. Coli recalls affect 20 states, DC. See map of where recalled food was sent,

Two recalls over food potentially contaminated by E. Coli have been making national headlines all week and adding some unneeded stress to grocery store trips.

Cargill Meat Solutions recalled over 16,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Walmart stores across 11 states and Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

Infections in two states – California and Washington – have been linked to organic walnut halves and pieces sold in bulk bins at natural food and co-op stores. The infected walnuts, from Gibson Farms, Inc. of Hollister, California, led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a multi-state investigation.

There are currently no overlapping states in the recalls, as the potentially contaminated walnuts were sent to 19 states primarily in the Midwest and West coast, and the ground beef was distributed to Walmart stores on the East coast.

Here's what to know:

Recall map

Which walnuts are affected by the recall?

Consumers who bought organic walnut halves and pieces from bulk containers can use the following information to check if their walnuts are included in the recall.

The walnuts were shipped to distributors between the dates of Oct. 1, 2023, to April 24, 2024,

The expiration dates are from May 21, 2025 to June 7, 2025.

The walnuts' lot codes are 3325-043 and 3341-501.

Some stores may have repackaged bulk walnut halves and pieces into plastic clamshells or bags, officials said. If a consumer cannot tell if purchased walnuts are a part of the recall, it is safer not to eat them.

Which ground beef packages are affected by the recall?

Cargill Meat Solutions recalled ground beef packages with an establishment ID of "EST. 86P" produced between April 26 and 27.

The packages, which do not have the Cargill brand on its top packaging, had been shipped to Walmart stores in 11 states and Washington, D.C., according to Cargill.

Affected packages include:

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33--pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

What is E. coli? What are the symptoms?

Most Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria reside harmlessly in the intestines of people and animals. But some can cause mild to life-threatening gastrointestinal illnesses if consumed, the CDC says.

The types of E. coli that may cause diarrhea usually spread through food or water contaminated with feces. For instance, food handlers can spread infection when they do not use proper hand washing hygiene after using the restroom. Animals such as cattle may also spread E. coli to food and food crops.

Health officials reported 12 illnesses and seven hospitalizations in California and Washington connected to the organic walnuts, according to the CDC.

The USDA said that there have been no reports of people falling ill from the potentially contaminated ground beef.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E. Coli recalls: See map of recalled ground beef and walnuts