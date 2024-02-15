A&E downgrade poses risk to health - town council

The A&E at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is set to be downgraded

Plans to downgrade a hospital’s accident and emergency department pose a significant risk to health and wellbeing, a town council says.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is set to lose its A&E as part of the reorganisation of the two acute hospitals run by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital would become the main emergency centre for Shropshire while the Princess Royal would become an urgent care centre.

The trust previously said the plans were the “best way forward” for hospital provision in the area.

However, during discussions on Tuesday Wellington Town Council concluded that confirmation from the government the scheme would go ahead was not acceptable.

Members unanimously approved a motion tabled by Councillor Crispin Barker, that acknowledged the “fundamental importance” of a fully-functioning local health economy.

"[However] accordingly, this council believes that any reduction or removal of emergency department services poses a significant risk to the health and wellbeing of the local population,” the motion states.

Services 'less accessible'

The reorganisation of the Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals come as part of the NHS’s £312m scheme Future Fit.

Under the plans, consultant-led women and children’s services would also move from Telford to Shrewsbury.

The changes were approved by health bosses in 2019 but a government-appointed Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP) looked at the plans in response to concerns raised by Telford and Wrekin Council.

In a letter to the council on 21 December, health minister Andrew Stephenson confirmed the changes would still go ahead subject to the IRP's recommendations.

The town council said the changes would make services “less accessible” and called for the money to be spent on improving both hospitals.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has been approached for a response to the town council’s concerns.

