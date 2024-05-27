New e-gates could spark delays and civil unrest, warns French politician

New EU e-gates could lead to delays and civil unrest at airports, a senior French politician has warned.

Patrice Vergriete, France’s transport minister, said he was “worried” about European automated border measures which are due to come into effect in October.

British nationals and visitors from outside the EU will need to have their photograph and fingerprints taken before they can enter the bloc. The e-gates replace the current system of border officials stamping passports.

The move would have “serious operational consequences” for airports and even “disturb public order”, Mr Vergriete warned.

“I cannot say that we are not working hard to ensure that we are as operational as possible,” he told the French National Federation of Aviation and its Trades (FNAM) conference.

“I cannot say that collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior is going badly, that would be lying… but I fear problems.”

Mr Vergriete said he had asked the EU for a delay to the new system but thought this was unlikely.

The French transport minister wants to further delay the rollout of the new system - AFP

It marks the latest backlash to the new border measures. Lord Cameron, the foreign secretary, has previously said he is “really worried” that the automated system will cause delays for travellers.

“The technology still needs testing and improving,” he said this month, pointing to “choke points” at Dover and St Pancras as a particular concern.

Airports will have to install specialist digital equipment in airports to comply with the EU edict.

The airline industry is anxious that the move will cause congestion at arrivals, leading to delays in planes taking off and causing chaos for tourists.

Eurotunnel is on record as estimating that the average time of processing a car at Folkestone will rise from less than a minute to up to seven minutes.

This is partially because passports cannot be checked through an open window – passengers will have to get out and use the e-gates instead.

The new entry/exit system (EES) was scheduled to come into force before the Olympic Games took place in Paris this summer, but has since been delayed.

“I’m even going to ask for a further postponement, but it seems difficult to me to get it” from the European authorities, Mr Vergriete said.

“We will do our utmost to be on time, and we are all aware that things are not going to run totally smoothly”, he added, calling on everyone to “get on with it” and “be attentive”.