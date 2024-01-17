E. Jean Carroll begins giving evidence on why Trump should 'pay dearly' for attacks

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll, the former advice columnist who claims Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room almost 30 years ago, says the former president has shattered her reputation. The question the court on day two of her defamations trial against Trump: how much money in damages he will have to pay.

The focus of the trial is on deciding the price for statements that her legal team says unleashed his millions of followers to attack her enters its second day Wednesday in a New York federal courthouse.

Carroll's team will begin offering testimony and evidence to support their case that Trump ruined her reputation and caused her to live in fear through his denials of sexually assaulting her. Even as Trump made a courtroom appearance during jury selection, he continued to attack Carroll on his Truth Social platform Tuesday as a woman with a "fake story" who is "seeking fame, fortune, and publicity."

The ongoing attacks could come back to haunt him. Carroll attorney Shawn Crowley raised them during opening statements Tuesday, saying there were 22 just that day as of her team's last count and jurors should think about how much money it will take to make the "self-proclaimed billionaire" stop.

"It's time to show him no one is above the law," Crowley said.

Trump's team, for their part, characterized Carroll as an attention-seeker who herself is to blame for anything bad that has befallen her.

"She wants President Trump to pay for the risks she took," Trump lawyer Alina Habba told the jurors Tuesday. "Her career has prospered and she has been thrust back into the limelight like she always wanted."

What's the case about?

The case ties back to two lengthy denials Trump made while president in 2019 after Carroll came forward publicly with allegations that he raped her in a department store dressing room. Trump called her allegations "a disgrace" and said "people should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

Crowley mirrored Trump's own language from 2019 when she spoke to the jury on Tuesday, saying it is now his turn to "pay dearly for what he's done."

Carroll's team showed the jurors attacks they said Carroll received after Trump's denials, including messages telling Carroll "I will rape u" and "I hope someone really does attack, rape and murder you."

A jury in a civil trial found Trump liable this past May for sexually abusing Carroll at the department store, though it didn't find him liable for rape. He was ordered to pay a combined $5 million for the abuse and for a defamatory statement in 2022, when he called Carroll a "con job."

Judge Lewis Kaplan has ruled Trump isn't allowed to argue to the current jurors that he didn't assault Carroll in light of that May verdict. Instead, the trial is restricted to determining what if any damages he must pay for harm caused by the 2019 statements and to deter Trump from ongoing defamatory attacks against Carroll.

Trump has stated he plans to attend the trial and "explain I don't know who the hell she is." Kaplan denied Trump's request for a delay to the trial in light of funeral arrangements for Melania Trump's mother, but did say Trump could have until Monday to testify even if other aspects of the trial conclude this week.

After sitting in the courtroom during jury selection, Trump traveled to New Hampshire for a campaign rally Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E. Jean Carroll's evidence begins in Trump defamation damages trial