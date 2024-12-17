Ukraine claims responsibility for e-scooter bomb killing of senior Russian general Igor Kirillov

The scene of the blast in Moscow (REUTERS)

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for an e-scooter bomb which killed a top Russian general on Tuesday in Moscow.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed by an explosive hidden inside a e-scooter outside an apartment on Moscow’s Ryazansky Prospekt.

Ukrainian security sources told the AFP and Reuters news agencies that they were behind the explosion, with Ukrainian media also reporting Kyiv’s security services were responsible for the bomb.

The blast came a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged Kirillov in absentia over the alleged use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, which Russia denies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian state media reported that the bomb was triggered remotely and had the power equivalent to roughly 300g of TNT.

Killed in blast: Igor Kirillov (AFP via Getty Images)

Russia’s investigative committee earlier confirmed Kirillov’s death, as well as the death of an assistant in the bomb blast.

Photographs posted on Russian Telegram channels showed a shattered entrance to a building littered with rubble and two bodies lying in the blood-stained snow.

A criminal case has been opened.

"Investigators, forensic experts and operational services are working at the scene," the committee said.

The scene of the explosion which reportedly killed Igor Kirillov (REUTERS)

"Investigative actions and operational search activities are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime."

The UK in October sanctioned Kirillov and the nuclear protection forces for using riot control agents and over alleged use of toxic choking agent chloropicrin to secure battlefield gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirillov’s assets were frozen and he was subject to a travel ban, with the Foreign Office describing him as a "significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation".

The sanctions named him as being “responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting prohibited activity related to chemical weapons” as the head of the military unit “which has been involved in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.”

The 54-year-old had also been sanctioned by Canada, New Zealand and Ukraine over his role in Russia’s invasion, which began in February 2022.

Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defence troops, known as RKhBZ, are special forces who operate under conditions of radioactive, chemical and biological contamination.

The scene of the explosion (REUTERS)

Tuesday's attack is not the first to target a Russian official since Russia’s invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 9, an explosive device was placed underneath a car in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk, reportedly targeting Sergei Yevsyukov.

Yevsyukov is the head of the Olenivka Prison where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war died in a missile strike in July 2022. One other was injured in the blast.

During the almost 3-year war, Russia has made small-but-steady territorial gains to the nearly one-fifth of Ukraine it already controls despite fierce resistance by Kyiv.

Separately on Tuesday, Moscow said it was boosting its ballistic arsenal with new strategic missile systems due to what it deemed as “external threats”.

Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, said: “In terms of range, there is no place where our missiles cannot reach”.

He confirmed for the first time publicly that Russia is developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, the Osina.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that Russia is also completing the development of missile systems similar to its new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as Oreshnik, which Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia will mass-produce soon.

Russia struck Ukraine in November with Oreshnik in response to Kyiv's use of US and British missiles against Russian targets.