Ukraine claims responsibility for e-scooter bomb killing of senior Russian general Igor Kirillov

Michael Howie and Josh Salisbury
·3 min read
The scene of the blast in Moscow (REUTERS)
The scene of the blast in Moscow (REUTERS)

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for an e-scooter bomb which killed a top Russian general on Tuesday in Moscow.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed by an explosive hidden inside a e-scooter outside an apartment on Moscow’s Ryazansky Prospekt.

Ukrainian security sources told the AFP and Reuters news agencies that they were behind the explosion, with Ukrainian media also reporting Kyiv’s security services were responsible for the bomb.

The blast came a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged Kirillov in absentia over the alleged use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, which Russia denies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian state media reported that the bomb was triggered remotely and had the power equivalent to roughly 300g of TNT.

Killed in blast: Igor Kirillov (AFP via Getty Images)
Killed in blast: Igor Kirillov (AFP via Getty Images)

Russia’s investigative committee earlier confirmed Kirillov’s death, as well as the death of an assistant in the bomb blast.

Photographs posted on Russian Telegram channels showed a shattered entrance to a building littered with rubble and two bodies lying in the blood-stained snow.

A criminal case has been opened.

"Investigators, forensic experts and operational services are working at the scene," the committee said.

The scene of the explosion which reportedly killed Igor Kirillov (REUTERS)
The scene of the explosion which reportedly killed Igor Kirillov (REUTERS)

"Investigative actions and operational search activities are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime."

The UK in October sanctioned Kirillov and the nuclear protection forces for using riot control agents and over alleged use of toxic choking agent chloropicrin to secure battlefield gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirillov’s assets were frozen and he was subject to a travel ban, with the Foreign Office describing him as a "significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation".

The sanctions named him as being “responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting prohibited activity related to chemical weapons” as the head of the military unit “which has been involved in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.”

The 54-year-old had also been sanctioned by Canada, New Zealand and Ukraine over his role in Russia’s invasion, which began in February 2022.

Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defence troops, known as RKhBZ, are special forces who operate under conditions of radioactive, chemical and biological contamination.

The scene of the explosion (REUTERS)
The scene of the explosion (REUTERS)

Tuesday's attack is not the first to target a Russian official since Russia’s invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 9, an explosive device was placed underneath a car in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk, reportedly targeting Sergei Yevsyukov.

Yevsyukov is the head of the Olenivka Prison where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war died in a missile strike in July 2022. One other was injured in the blast.

During the almost 3-year war, Russia has made small-but-steady territorial gains to the nearly one-fifth of Ukraine it already controls despite fierce resistance by Kyiv.

Separately on Tuesday, Moscow said it was boosting its ballistic arsenal with new strategic missile systems due to what it deemed as “external threats”.

Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, said: “In terms of range, there is no place where our missiles cannot reach”.

He confirmed for the first time publicly that Russia is developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, the Osina.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that Russia is also completing the development of missile systems similar to its new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as Oreshnik, which Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia will mass-produce soon.

Russia struck Ukraine in November with Oreshnik in response to Kyiv's use of US and British missiles against Russian targets.

Latest Stories

  • Finally, There’s an Official Reason for the NJ Drone Mystery

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas offered a possible explanation for the recent uptick of drone encounters along the Eastern Seaboard—particularly in the skies above New Jersey—which have prompted concern among residents and lawmakers. Reports of drone sightings across New Jersey and neighboring states, he said Sunday, may be the result of a rule change by the Federal Aviation Administration. “In September of 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, changed the rules so t

  • Ukraine says North Koreans took heavy casualties during weekend attack in Kursk region

    Ukraine said on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops suffered heavy losses during fighting at the weekend in the Russian region of Kursk.

  • Putin accuses West of pushing Russia to its "red lines" forcing it to respond

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of pushing Russia to its "red lines" - situations it has publicly made clear it will not tolerate - and said Moscow had been forced to respond. Putin told a meeting of defence officials that Russia was watching the U.S. development and potential deployment of short and medium-range missiles with concern. He said Russia would lift all of its own voluntary restrictions on the deployment of its own missiles if the U.S. went ahead and deployed such missiles.

  • Chrystia Freeland's unexpected resignation sparks stunned reactions from all sides

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told her last w

  • Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.

  • Ukraine reports North Korean losses on Russia's Kursk front

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at the weekend that Russia was using North Korean troops in significant numbers for the first time to conduct assaults in Kursk region in southern Russia. On Monday, he posted a video which he said showed Russian soldiers attempting to conceal the identities of dead North Korean servicemen by burning their faces.

  • Top Russian general accused by Kyiv of chemical weapons crimes is killed by bomb in Moscow

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A top Russian general accused by Ukraine of being responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops has been assassinated in Moscow using a bomb hidden in an electric scooter, Russian investigators said on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt along with his assistant, Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement.

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • MSNBC Host Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Stacking Second Term With ‘Political Losers’

    It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.

  • Third federal judge backtracks on plans to retire, depriving Trump of key nominations

    A federal appeals court judge has withdrawn his intention to retire, depriving President-elect Donald Trump of the ability to make an influential circuit court nomination and enraging Senate Republicans.

  • What Trump’s pledge to redo his own trade agreement with Canada and Mexico could mean

    President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent calls for new tariffs on foreign goods may have overshadowed another massive trade-related pledge he made about a month before the November election: renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

  • Ukraine says it has laser weapon able to down targets flying at over 2km

    The military official, Vadym Sukharevskyi, did not provide any more details in his first official remarks about the existence of the weapon. "Today we can already shoot down aircraft at an altitude of over 2 km with this laser," he was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. In April, former British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said that Britain's DragonFire laser, which is expected to go into service in 2027, could potentially be used in Ukraine to counter Russian drones.

  • Putin is desperately trying to reverse Russia’s population crisis and sees Ukraine as a solution, experts say

    “Putin understands that, in the world of tomorrow, Russia will be a territorial giant and population dwarf.”

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • "Honestly, I Think Some Things Need To Change": Teachers Are Revealing Their Brutally Honest Thoughts About The Future Of Teaching In America Now That Trump Has Won

    "I feel like I sold all these students a load of garbage."

  • Russian military has begun large-scale withdrawal from Syria, US and Western officials say

    Russia has begun withdrawing a large amount of military equipment and troops from Syria following the ouster of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, according to two US officials and a western official familiar with the intelligence.

  • Western nations agree to 'disrupt and deter' Russia shadow fleet, Estonia says

    Twelve Western countries have agreed measures to "disrupt and deter" Russia's so-called shadow fleet of vessels in order to prevent sanctions breaches and increase the cost to Moscow of the war in Ukraine, Estonia's government said on Monday. The measures were agreed by Germany, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, the five Nordic nations and the three Baltic states, said Estonia, where leaders of the 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Force were due to meet on Tuesday.

  • Alberta's border crackdown draws support and criticism from experts, rural leaders

    As one southern Alberta community welcomes the crackdown on border security unveiled Thursday by Premier Danielle Smith, some experts question the need for the investment.Randy Bullock is the reeve of Cardston County, which sits on the 298-kilometre border Alberta shares with Montana. He said a two-kilometre-deep border zone that will be policed by the province's new Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT) is an important announcement."We need to be proactive and have safe measures in place to protect fr

  • Ukraine services say they destroy Russian train carrying fuel

    The SBU told Reuters the operation involved different intelligence and military services and unfolded over a series of stages. "The aim was to disrupt the logistical supply routes for fuel from Crimea to temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia," it said in a statement.

  • Opinion: What will the military do if Trump gives unconstitutional orders?

    I am fully confident that Americans in uniform will honor the highest duty we swore, which is to the Constitution.