E-scooters: Survey finds one in four have used under influence

One in four e-scooter users have admitted to riding while under the influence of drink or drugs, according to a new survey in the West Midlands.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham believe risk-taking behaviour has lead to more injuries.

Prof Zubair Ahmed and Nathalie Burt surveyed more than 150 participants about their e-scooter use.

They found more than 25% had used a scooter while under the influence and over half had ridden with a passenger.

Almost all the respondents had also seen electric scooters being used on pedestrian footpaths, the survey found.

Prof Ahmed first became interested in e-scooters after he noticed an uptick in people arriving to A&E at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, having injured themselves while riding.

He explained to me it's not a sudden and dramatic explosion in numbers, but every year he is seeing more and more people who have hurt themselves.

A wider search of the existing literature suggested it was risk-taking by riders that is often leading to accidents, causing injuries to the lower legs, feet and toes, or concussions and head injuries.

Outside existing hire schemes, e-scooters are actually illegal to use in this country, although they are widely on sale and plenty will be given as presents this Christmas.

But this research suggests people are unaware of how dangerous e-scooters can be.

Hobbling through the doors

By some estimates, there are a million electric scooters in the UK with the majority being used illegally.

Under current e-scooter rules, users must hold a provisional or full driving licence, avoid riding on pavements and must ride within trial zones or on private land.

The researchers admit their survey isn't a huge sample and it contained a larger proportion of younger people compared to the general population.

But the scientists say it would be interesting to compare their results with data from legal e-scooter hire companies.

And when I talked to them, neither researcher wanted to call for a ban on e-scooters, as they both say it is a really useful new form of transport.

Rather, they say this result shows a need for better infrastructure and improved education around how to ride e-scooters safely.

Then Prof Ahmed hopes he'll see fewer riders hobbling through the doors of accident and emergency.

