Eagle police searching for missing 91-year-old man who missed doctor’s appointment

The Eagle Police Department is looking for a 91-year-old man who never showed up for a doctor’s appointment Thursday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Norman Gleed, who has a medical condition, didn’t arrive for his doctor’s appointment around 3:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with Eagle police, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Authorities said Gleed didn’t have a cell phone with him.

He was last seen driving an early 2000s dark green Ford Ranger with the license plate number “1A7L611,” according to the post. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.