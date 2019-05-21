This Bald Eagle Will Star In One Of Best Wildlife Photos You'll Ever See

Steve Biro just captured what makes the great outdoors great.

The amateur photographer took an awesome photo recently of a bald eagle flying over a pond in Ontario, Canada.

The symmetry between the reflection and the majestic bird defiantly gazing into the camera put the pic over the top. And it almost didn’t happen.

“I was feeling blah about a three-hour drive each way but decided to suck it up and go anyway,” Biro told For The Win. “Then I ended up getting one of the best shots of my life.”

Check it out:

Biro told photography site PetaPixel the eagle didn’t seem thrilled about his presence. “He was flying close enough to my head for me to feel the breeze from his wings, but I was determined to keep shooting,” Biro said.

Here’s slow-motion video of the bird gliding over the water.

