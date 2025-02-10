Eagles dash hopes of local Chiefs fans that packed Truman's Tavern

The Daily Beast

It seems that the Super Bowl crowd this year isn’t keen to welcome Taylor Swift with open arms, as the pop star was aggressively booed during Sunday’s game when she appeared on the jumbotron. The Folklore artist was in attendance at the New Orleans Superdome Sunday night cheering on partner Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled it out against the Philadelphia Eagles. She was seen alongside rapper Ice Spice and stylist Ashley Avignone. At one point during the game’s first quarte