Eagles Fan Flawlessly Recreates Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Victory Speech During Tailgate

Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field gathered around as one man decided to recreate Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl victory speech while tailgating ahead of the NFL’s first game of the season on September 6.

Footage shared to Twitter by Andrew Kramer shows the fan reciting Kelce’s speech (given after the team won the Super Bowl back in February) word-for-word in front of a crowd of fellow supporters.

The speech appears to have gotten Philly fans even more pumped as they waited for the Eagles to take on the Atlanta Falcons in their season debut. Credit: Andrew Kramer via Storyful