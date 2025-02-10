Eagles Fan Hangs From Pole as Fireworks Light Up Sky After Super Bowl Win

Thousands of Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday, February 9, to celebrate the Birds’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Footage captured by Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Kristen A Graham shows one fan climb a traffic light pole on John F Kennedy Boulevard.

The Eagles clinched Super Bowl LIX with a decisive 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, just seven years after winning the title for the first time. Credit: Kristen A Graham/Philadelphia Inquirer via Storyful