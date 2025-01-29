Eagles Guitarist Steuart Smith Retiring from Band After Parkinsonism Diagnosis

"I must now do what's best for all concerned," Smith, who joined the band in 2001, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE

Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith is retiring from the rock band following a Parkinsonism diagnosis.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Smith, 72, revealed that he will be leaving the band, known for songs such as "Hotel California" and "Lyin' Eyes."

"It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully," Smith said.

"It's been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what’s best for all concerned."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinsonism is "a set of movement symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease and other disorders." Symptoms include "slow movements along with stiffness, walking and balance issues and/or tremor."

Ethan Miller/Getty Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith perform in Las Vegas in September 2019

Related: JD Souther, Singer and Co-Writer on Eagles Classics, Dies at 78

Don Henley, a founding member of The Eagles, also praised Smith for his tenure.



“Steuart Smith has retired from touring. The Eagles will be forever grateful for the extraordinary talents that he brought to both our recordings and live performances," Henley, 77, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Steuart will be greatly missed, but he will always be a part of our musical family. We know our many fans join us in wishing him well."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith has performed with Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, Rodney Crowell and Wynonna Judd among other artists. He joined The Eagles in 2001, essentially replacing former lead guitarist Don Felder after Felder, 77, was fired from the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his tenure with The Eagles, Smith was known for performing with a twin-necked guitar. He co-wrote several songs on the band's 2007 album Long Road Out of Eden.

As per Variety, during the band's residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, Smith was replaced by session guitarist Chris Holt when The Eagles resumed their residency on Jan. 17 following their September-December 2024 dates.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B.Schmit and Steuart Smith in 2010

Related: The Eagles Announce Fall Residency Set at Las Vegas' Sphere

The Eagles were formed in 1972 with founding members Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner.

Along with Henley, the band is made up of John Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. Their Sphere residency is part of their The Long Goodbye farewell tour, which began in September 2023.



Read the original article on People