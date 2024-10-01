Eamonn Holmes clashes with GB News co-host Isabel Webster over Phillip Schofield

What did you miss?

Eamonn Holmes had a fiery row with his GB News co-host Isabel Webster after Phillip Schofield made his TV comeback on Channel 5's Cast Away.

Only on Monday, Holmes said he was proud if he had been one of the people to throw Schofield under the bus. The pair worked together on This Morning but their professional work relationship soured in 2019 when Schofield cut Ruth Langsford off while she was speaking on live TV.

Things got heated on GB News when Webster defended Schofield during a heated discussion about the presenter returning to the limelight with Cast Away and his affair with a younger male ITV colleague. Not happy, Holmes turned on his co-host as the conversation unfolded about the presenter's 10-day stint on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar.

Webster said: "Dare I say it, the public have very short memory, people do make comeback. that will be very much his intent. There is a chance he may be back on daytime television."

The GB News host said she was "sticking to the facts" when she addressed Schofield's affair with a man younger than him. She went on: "His relationship was ill-advised but not illegal."

Quick to anger, Holmes wagged his pen at Webster and questioned her saying: "Why's that even relevant?" He went onto add: "He met the boy when he was 15. So stop. Why do you keep pushing that?"

Schofield first crossed paths with the man he would later have an affair with while he was at drama school. The former This Morning presenter said their affair begun when the man was 20 and working at ITV, telling the BBC: "I am not a groomer."

In Cast Away, Schofield has the chance to address the affair that almost ended his television career and saw him leave This Morning. In scenes set to air, he said: "Strangely, I think another TV presenter or two might have done exactly the same thing."

He added: "Difference is heterosexual. It's not an unusual thing in the gay world for there to be a difference in age groups. That's not that unusual in the straight world, but if that had been the case with me and it had been a woman. Pat on the back. Well done, mate."

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield's row

Since Schofield's TV comeback announcement, Holmes has been vocal about his disapproval. When GB News anchors discussed the Cast Away headlines that Schofield said he was thrown under the bus by his colleagues at ITV, Holmes couldn't resist getting involved.

He said: "Well look, if I'm one of the people who threw him under the bus, I'm very proud to have done it..." Additionally, he made claims that Schofield was "addicted" to being in the spotlight. He added: "This man is addicted to fame, absolutely addicted to fame."

Even though Holmes was axed from This Morning in 2020, he has continued to throw shade at Schofield. When Schofield left This Morning over the affair scandal, Holmes hit out at his former colleague. At the time, he said: "Oh please just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of 'I've decided to step down'. I’m sure you did - here’s your P45 now step down."

Tensions have been there since Schofield cut off Holmes' estranged wife Ruth Langsford while she was speaking via a video link on This Morning. Their working relationship was never the same ever since that moment and there was even tensions when they were all there to pick up the NTAs trophy for This Morning in 2020.

