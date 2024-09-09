Eamonn Holmes and new girlfriend Katie Alexander seen in Barcelona ahead of cruise

Eamonn Holmes pictured at Barcelona airport with his new girlfriend Katie Alexander ahead of their sun-soaked Mediterranean cruise. (Splashnews/Mega)

Eamonn Holmes has been pictured in Barcelona with his new girlfriend Katie Alexander ahead of the couple taking a luxury cruise.

The 64-year-old, who struggles with his health, was spotted in a wheelchair at Barcelona airport with his partner who is 42.

Eamonn Holmes pictured at Barcelona airport with his new girlfriend Katie Alexander ahead of their sun-soaked Mediterranean cruise. (Mega/Splash / SplashNews.com)

The broadcaster announced he was splitting from Loose Women star Ruth Langsford earlier this year after nearly 14 years of marriage.

The pair previously presented This Morning together on ITV.

Langsford and GB News presenter Holmes married in 2010 and have a son called Jack, who was born in 2002.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have divorced (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Their wedding was attended by TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan, and came 13 years after they began dating.

Langsford revealed last week she is still wearing her wedding ring “Because I’m still married”.Northern Irish broadcaster Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.