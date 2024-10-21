Eamonn Holmes looks smitten with new girlfriend Katie Alexander as they pose for photos at friend's wedding

Eamonn Holmes looked loved up as he posed for pictures with new girlfriend Katie Alexander at a friend’s wedding.

The GB News presenter, 64, brought his 42-year-old other half who works as a relationship counsellor as his plus one to pal and fellow TV presenter Hayley Sparkes' nuptials in Essex on Saturday.

In the snaps shared on social media by a mutual friend, Holmes and Miss Alexander can be seen beaming as they enjoyed the festivities with other guests, including A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton

The Northern-Irish broadcaster has been linked to Alexander since splitting from wife Ruth Langsford in May.

Loose Women panelist Langsford, 64, sent ripples through the showbiz world when she announced that she and Holmes, both 64, were planning to divorce after 14 years of marriage and 27 years together.

Eamonn Holmes took girlfriend Katie Alexander as a plus one to the wedding of fellow TV presenter Hayley Sparkes (Instagram @emily.p.personal)

Issuing a joint statement, a spokesperson for the former couple - who share one grown-up son - said: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Holmes and Langsford worked together for years on ITV's This Morning show and were well known for their affectionate bickering, which often happened right in front of the cameras.

Meanwhile, Alexander - who enjoyed a romantic cruise with Holmes last month - is said to have told friends that she is in it for “the long haul”.

Noting that she fears being labelled a “marriage wrecker”, an insider has claimed that their friendship has “grown in recent months”.

They told the Mirror: "She is helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn't want to be seen as a marriage wrecker. The friendship has grown in recent months but Eamonn's marriage has been over for some time.

“She wants to help Eamonn with his situation and their friendship has grown over a period of time. She feels she will be close to him for a long period and is in this for the long haul."

Eamonn Holmes split from wife Ruth Langsford in May after 14 years of marriage (PA Wire)

For her part, Langsford has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, but is said to be considering dating again after previously ruling it out.

"At first, she had no desire to start dating again - but she's beginning to change her mind," an insider told OK! magazine.

"She hasn't dated in so long, so has no idea where to start but lots of her friends are ready to help her. They've suggested dating apps but she's not keen on that and would prefer to be set up on a date. It's very scary for her - but she's allowed to have fun again and live her life."