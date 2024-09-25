Eamonn Holmes takes dig at Phillip Schofield's TV comeback after fierce feud

What did you miss?

Eamonn Holmes has taken aim at Phillip Schofield's TV return after their ongoing bitter feud.

Schofield returns to our screens with Cast Away on Channel 5 which gives him the chance to tell his story in his own way. The presenter quit his job at This Morning and the showbiz world when his affair with a younger male colleague hit headlines in May last year. A little more than a year later, Schofield has filmed his comeback in secret.

When the story of Schofield's TV return was brought to the table on GB News, his former This Morning colleague Holmes couldn't resist throwing shade at his former This Morning colleague. It won't come as a surprise, given the pair have been feuding for several years now.

Eamonn Holmes speaks out on Phillip Schofield. (GB News screengrab)

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, GP and medical writer, opened the conversation by asking why Schofield was being given more airtime following the scandal. She asked: "Is this not just the chance for a narcissist to have more me time on screen?"

She went on: "I don't want to know his story, I'm not interested in it. I know that he's a celeb and people do seem to lap up any news, whether it's good or bad but I think it's time maybe he stayed on the island."

Former Home Office Minister Norman Baker couldn't seem to understand why the story was so interesting either, other than it selling newspapers. He said: "So what? I don't want to know about it, I'm not interested in it. Why is The Sun giving two pages to it? I suppose it sells papers but really, is that the most important thing in the papers?"

Isabel Webster tried to justify why the story was of great interest to the public as she said Schofield was "one of our most high-profile presenters" in the UK. In doing this, the news anchor made a sweeping statement about Holly Willoughby losing her job off the back of the scandal which is not true. Willoughby stepped down from her job at This Morning after 14 years when she become the target of an alleged kidnap and murder plot. Gavin Plumb was sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder the presenter.

Cast Away with Phillip Schofield. (Channel 5)

Webster said: "Well, he was one of our most high-profile presenters in the country, he was married and he had two children when the scandal emerged, he lost all of his TV work including Dancing On Ice, he fell out with his one time best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby, who also frankly, didn't she lose her job off the back of it all as well? And he's had to leave social media."

"My heart bleeds," said Baker.

Holmes laughed and said: "Very good, very good." Swiftly though, the presenter changed the topic to the Loch Ness monster - much to the protests of Webster who said they should be moving onto more "serious matters".

"We haven't even gone into what we could have gone into with Schofield so let's just lighten the load." Holmes followed his stabbing remark up with the story on Nessie the Loch Ness monster.

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield's row

Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes at the NTAs. (Getty)

Holmes and Schofield have a lot of history together, having worked on ITV's This Morning since 2006 when the Irish presenter joined the show. They were never good friends but remained amicable on-screen until one moment that changed that forever.

Holmes' now estranged wife Ruth Langsford made a complaint about Schofield after he brutally cut off her during a segment on This Morning where she was teasing what was to come on Loose Women in 2019. He said: "Guys, we're going to have to jump in there and stop you I'm afraid because we're a bit tight for time at this end. Thank you, Ruth."

In the moment, Langsford responded to say: "Well I only had about two more words to say." This moment was a turning point in Holmes' working relationship with Schofield. Later in 2022, Holmes addressed the incident saying that his then-wife wasn't the only person to be snubbed by Schofield.

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes pose in the Winners room at the National Television Awards in 2013. (Getty)

He told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine in February 2022: "Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive. It’s up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that... I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

The tension was there when Schofield passed the This Morning trophy to Langsford at the 2020 NTAs. Holmes and Langsford did put their feud with Schofield aside when he initially came out as gay on the This Morning sofa. Schofield thanked Holmes for making him laugh at the time.

However Holmes, who was axed from This Morning in 2020, didn't hold back when the scandal about Schofield broke and the star stepped down from This Morning in 2023. He said: "Oh please just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of 'I've decided to step down'. I’m sure you did - here’s your P45 now step down."