Eamonn Holmes reacts to Phillip Schofield's TV comeback

Eamonn Holmes shared his view on Phillip Schofield’s TV return with fellow GB News co-stars while discussing the subject on Wednesday’s episode of the breakfast programme.

The Northern Irish broadcaster, 64, has made no secret of the fact there is no love lost between him and his former This Morning co-star, 62.

When Schofield announced that he was quitting the ITV daytime show after having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger colleague, Holmes took to social media to declare: “Schofield has finally been caught out.”

In his rant, Holmes went on to brand his former employer ITV “the ministry of lies”.

It’s no surprise that he would have a reaction to Schofield returning to screens, despite vowing to stay out of the limelight.

Eamonn Holmes smiles as he poses alongside Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and ex-wife Ruth Langsford (Getty Images)

He announced on social media that he is set to tell his "story of survival" on Channel 5 programme Cast Away.

Alongside some still images, he penned: “Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it.”

During Wednesday’s GB News breakfast show anchor Isabel Webster introduced the segment, to which GP Dr Renee Hoenderkamp instantly replied: “Is this not just the chance for a narcissist to have more me time on screen?”

She added: “I don't want to know his story, I'm not interested in it. I know that he's a celeb and people do seem to lap up any news, whether it's good or bad but I think it's time maybe he stayed on the island.”

Eamonn Holmes discusses Phillip Schofield’s TV comeback (GB News)

Former Home Office Minister Norman Baker then weighed-in : “So what? I don't want to know about it, I'm not interested in it. Why is The Sun giving two pages to it? I suppose it sells papers but really, is that the most important thing in the papers?”

Webster then chimed in: “Well, he was one of our most high-profile presenters in the country, he was married and he had two children when the scandal emerged, he lost all of his TV work including Dancing On Ice, he fell out with his one time best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby, who also quite frankly, didn't she lose her job off the back of it all?”

She then pointed out how Schofield “had to leave social media” in the wake of his scandal.

“My heart bleeds,” said Baker sarcastically, while Eamonn - who had been surprisingly quiet in it all - burst into laughter.

He was then heard adding: “Very good.”