Early morning fire in Madison County draws response from three departments

Three fire departments responded to an early-morning blaze in Madison.

The fire originated in a vacant structure used only for storage and spread to an abandoned mechanic shop adjacent next door, said a representative of the Venice Fire Department. The source of the fire is unknown.

The Venice fire department, which led the response, received a report of a fire at 6:22 a.m. By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the fire was fully involved and the buildings were completely engulfed in flames, the fire department spokesperson said.

Firefighters from Madison, Fairmont City and Venice helped put out the blaze, and by 10:40 a.m. all departments were declared back in service.

No casualties were reported.