Early Morning Rain

- CBC
Missing hiker found alive after more than 5 weeks in remote B.C. park
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below -20 C.Sam Benastick was reportedly found on a service road supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick had been found through family, as well as with people involved in the search in Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, ab
- The Weather Network
Ontario's first major snow squall event threatens 'overwhelming' totals
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- The Weather Network
El Niño is a distant memory; will Canada feel winter's wrath?
El Niño is now a distant memory, which will allow for a more 'traditional' winter to show up this year. Here's what to expect for the 2024-25 winter season across Canada.
- Futurism
NASA Scanners Detect Hidden Base Under Arctic Ice
NASA has made a remarkable discovery while flying over the arctic ice in Greenland during an April 2024 survey. The radar instrument onboard NASA's Gulfstream III aircraft spotted an abandoned "city under the ice," a relic of the Cold War that was once used as a military base by the US Army Corps of […]
- CBC
City of Saskatoon says it's too expensive to plow residential roads after weekend snowfall
People living on Saskatoon's snow packed streets won't see plows coming their way anytime soon. The city says it's too expensive to activate an emergency snow plan that would see graders deployed to residential roads."We are taking a very fiscally responsible approach here," Goran Saric, City of Saskatoon director of roadways, told reporters Monday. "The plan is not to conduct a city-wide residential clearing at this time," Saric said, explaining the emergency plan could add $20 million to the c
- The Weather Network
First cold blast with lake-effect snow set to invade Ontario
It may have taken until the end of November, but signs of winter are finally arriving across parts of Ontario this week. Some locales are in line to see multiple rounds of lake-effect snow, accompanied by the coldest air of the fall so far.
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Orca launches 20 feet high while pursuing prey off San Diego
Boaters off San Diego on Saturday witnessed a rarely seen spectacle involving killer whales, or orcas, that are more comonly encountered much farther south in Mexico. “Who needs SeaWorld when the greatest Orca show in the world is in the WILD!”
- The Weather Network - Video
Atlantic Canada's 2025 Winter Forecast: Is winter cancelled for the East?
The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has Atlantic Canada's 2024/2025 Winter Forecast.
- BBC
Why India's latest Sun mission finding is crucial for the world
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
- Yahoo Canada Style
Black Friday snow blower deals: This battery-powered snow shovel is 'easier on the back' — it's on sale on Amazon
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $60 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
- The Weather Network - Video
The dark side of B.C.'s incoming ridge of high pressure
It's not exactly sunny days ahead unless you head to higher elevations. Get the scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- CBC
Vote to approve natural gas heating in new homes puts Vancouver councillors on the hot seat
On Tuesday, Vancouver city councillors will meet to consider bylaw changes that, if approved, would allow home builders in the city to use natural gas for space and water heating in new homes.It would be a reversal of current climate-friendly practices and council has already shown it's split over the proposed change.On Tuesday morning, council business was met with dozens of protesters who drummed, chanted and sang in opposition to the proposal."I certainly hope they make the right decision," s
- Associated Press
Indonesia seizes more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales said to be meant for Chinese clients
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.
- The Weather Network
Drivers face first blast of ice and heavy snow across Ontario this week
Ice, heavy snow, and frigid temperatures. The first signs of winter will be bold across much of Ontario this week
- USA TODAY
Northern lights forecast: Auroras may be visible across US on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
Northern lights should be visible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from New York to Idaho thanks to an incoming solar storm, according to NOAA.
- USA TODAY
Earth tilted 31.5 inches, a study finds. So whose fault is that? Humans, of course.
Pumping an unimaginable amount of groundwater out of the earth is why Earth has tilted over two dozen degrees, a study found.
- The Canadian Press
Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?
MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries on dinner plates Thursday are floating on the Rocky Meadow bog in southeastern Massachusetts.
- The Weather Network
Messy system to deliver a wintry punch to the East Coast
We're watching for a potential snowstorm that could impact parts of Atlantic Canada by the end of the week, with an uncertain track yielding two possible scenarios
- Fox Weather
Thanksgiving winter storm puts millions on alert in Northeast for heavy snow, rain threatening holiday travel
A powerful winter storm packing heavy snow, rain and even severe weather is set to snarl Thanksgiving travel in the eastern half of the U.S. after first walloping the West with winter weather that led to celebrations at ski resorts ahead of the holiday.
- CNN
A disruptive Thanksgiving winter storm is coming with a side of the coldest air in months
A storm and the first punch of winterlike chill will combine to cause Thanksgiving travel headaches across the eastern half of the United States as Mother Nature serves up a smorgasbord of sloppy weather.