Early primary results give Trump a boost but also raise red flags

The results from Iowa and New Hampshire raise red flags about Donald Trump's chances heading into the South Carolina primary and a potential rematch against President Biden. Yahoo News' Jon Ward explains.

Video Transcript

JON WARD: Donald Trump has performed up to and maybe even over expectations. And after New Hampshire, he's in the driver's seat. But there are clear warning signals for the Republican Party. In Iowa, there were about 30% of Republican caucus goers who said that if Trump's convicted of a crime, he's not fit for the presidency, which is a pretty large number.

In New Hampshire, I think you saw record turnout as a red flag for Republicans because it shows that even if a lot of Democrats are worried about Biden, they are really, really mobilized and alarmed and getting to the polls because they're way more worried about Donald Trump being president again than they are about Joe Biden's age. And then in South Carolina, you can vote in either primary because they don't register by party.

So Democrats in South Carolina, not that there are a ton of them, they have no real reason to vote in the Democratic primary. It's not a competitive, meaningful contest. New Hampshire put any doubts about that to rest. Nikki Haley has explicitly said that this advantages her because she has appeal to independent voters.

And she does have some appeal to Democrats who want to stop Donald Trump. Long term, that could be problematic for her if she gets close to Trump with the help of Democrats. I think if she were to win South Carolina, I'm not sure it would matter how she got there because winning begets more winning.