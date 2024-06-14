Early season heatwave in Michigan could get dangerous
Multiple 90°+ days expected next week for the hottest June stretch in 12 years for the Detroit area and could go down as a historic heatwave.
Multiple 90°+ days expected next week for the hottest June stretch in 12 years for the Detroit area and could go down as a historic heatwave.
Critics pounced on the former president’s suggestion.
On Saturday, June 1, Lori Dewitt donned a green floral dress at her daughter Amanda LeBlanc's wedding
The Love Island host just shared a series of comical pics to her Instagram. See photos
As world leaders meet in Italy for this year’s G7 summit, Frida Ghitis looks at the history of the traditional ‘family photo’
Exclusive: Experts say the former president’s son may have violated the Logan Act during his visit to Budapest this week, Katie Hawkinson reports
Barrie, Ont. native Emily Cave's husband, former Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave, died in 2020 from a brain bleed.
Donald Trump rarely meets a microphone he doesn’t like, but today the usually volatile former president backed off being bumped off TV by Joe Biden. More than ever this election year, it was a tale of two presidents on cable news this morning. From the G7 summit in Italy and the corridors of power in …
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore also explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
Jocelyn Frye of the National Partnership for Women & Families put Sen. John Kennedy in his place at a hearing.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality’s commentary.
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukraine responded by calling Putin’s proposal “manipulative” and “absurd.”
Christine Pelosi said the bizarre moment is part of the presumptive GOP candidate's "deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother."
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) suggested that Hunter Biden’s conviction in the federal gun charges case could create “an opening” for Michelle Obama to make a bid for the White House. Ogles responded to the verdict on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday and emphasized the “need to pursue justice” before suggesting President Biden may…
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
We spoke with a pain management doctor about the best ways to deal with our pain. Here's what we learned.
The late night host mocked the former president over something he is notoriously sensitive about.
"Money really does bring out the bad in people."