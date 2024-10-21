Early voting begins Monday in many Central Florida locations
The former president's claim about his brain didn't quite hold up throughout the town hall event.
The GOP senator's question for Republicans supporting Kamala Harris also backfired.
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The unexpected interrogation by Howard Kurtz prompted a snappy response from the former president.
Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.
When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this
Among the 10,000 who attended the Trump rally in Aurora, Colorado, last week was Willy Bastidas, a 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to the event as a witness to hateful falsehoods.“It’s very easy for people to tell lies and talk about what they know nothing about,” Bastidas later told the Daily Beast through an interpreter.In this particular instance, Donald Trump had seized upon a video showing a handful of armed young men described as members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Ar
The former personal attorney to Trump says he sees some alarming signs in the ex-president.
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020
Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News' Hannity on Friday, and opened up about the Republicans' fundraising efforts in a final push to turn the Supreme Court red.The senator begged for donations from his voting pool, following up with a couple of posts on X to drive home the point.“The United States Senate needs to have enough Republicans to help this president enact his agenda. I don‘t want 51, I want more,” Graham told host Sean Hannity, referring to the Democrats‘ current 51-seat majority.Read m
It was not Russia's growing reliance on "pariah states" like Iran and North Korea, though.
Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes from the Republican Party.“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the
The GOP candidate calls his former ally a "weak and pathetic 'bully'" as the fellow billionaire endorses Harris, also sharing video of Elon Musk comparing Cuban's look to Rachel Maddow The post Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Mark Cuban’s Golf Game: ‘Really Low Clubhead Speed, a Total Non-Athlete!’ appeared first on TheWrap.
In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...