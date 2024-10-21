Early voting begins Monday in many Central Florida locations

Reuters

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, on Sunday called on law enforcement to investigate billionaire Elon Musk for his promise at a weekend pro-Trump rally to give away $1 million each day until Election Day. Musk on Saturday gave a $1 million check to an attendee at the rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by America PAC, a political action group the Tesla CEO set up to back Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Shapiro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Musk’s plan to give money to registered voters in Pennsylvania is “deeply concerning” and “it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”