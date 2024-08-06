Early voting begins in Orange, Osceola counties
Early voting begins in Orange, Osceola counties
Early voting begins in Orange, Osceola counties
Donald Trump unveiled his newest plan of attack against Kamala Harris on Monday night: misspelling her first name.The former president has made several attempts to undermine his surging presidential election rival, including by questioning her racial identity. He’s also road tested a series of nicknames including “Lyin’ Kamala,” “Laffin’ Kamala,” and “Crazy Kamala,” but now appears to be going in a different direction.“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because o
“Even by Trump standards," wrote the former secretary of state.
Folks, I think Vice President Kamala Harris has broken Donald Trump. He's getting worse and worse.
The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign barreling toward Election Day.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
Pollster Nate Silver’s election forecast now shows Vice President Harris narrowly leading former President Trump for the first time since the model launched. Harris tops Trump by 1.4 percentage points in the Silver Bulletin’s national polling average, marking the vice president’s first lead in the forecast. The latest model shows Harris with 45.5 percent support…
The longtime Democratic strategist also taunted Trump with a date and location for when Kamala Harris should debate him on Fox News.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday claimed former President Trump is to blame for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D) popularity after he endorsed Shapiro’s GOP Republican opponent in 2022. Christie, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the GOP presidential nomination last year, said he thinks Shapiro should be Vice President Harris’s pick for…
Trump considered ‘never going back home to the First Lady’ after Michaelah Montgomery gave him a kiss at fast-food restaurant in April, he says
She hasn't done a substantial interview since President Biden withdrew from the race. Given Donald Trump's recent antics, that may be wise, but it isn't acceptable.
As John Oliver recapped the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Donald Trump provided some baffling fodder. The comedian opened this weekend’s episode of Last Week Tonight with a clip of the Republican candidate’s “disastrous appearance” before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he made unintelligible statements about Vice President Kamala …
Democrats are planning to “smother” Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and the GOP with Project 2025 until November. New polls shows why
On several occasions in the past, Conor McGregor has offered public support for Donald Trump, but all it took was one video of the former U.S. president praising Khabib Nurmagomedov to undo it all. On Monday, a clip from a Trump interview with internet personality Adin Ross…
Charlamagne tha God is predicting that even if former President Trump loses the election in November to Vice President Harris, the Supreme Court will overturn the results and name him the winner. “Everybody should be focusing on the Supreme Court,” the “Breakfast Club” co-host said in an exclusive interview with ITK. “The Supreme Court is…
The "Parks and Recreation" star brought his musical talents to the Comics for Kamala virtual fundraiser Monday, singing "I'm proud to be a Kamala man" The post Nick Offerman Pens Anti-Trump Song ‘These Guys Are F–kin’ Weird’ to the Tune of ‘God Bless the USA’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The actor summed up Donald Trump, JD Vance and other Republicans with two blunt words in the song performed for the online “Comics for Kamala” event.
A teenager with Down syndrome recently made travelers stranded at KCI Airport smile with free hugs. The ex-president thinks people like him are a drain on society. | Opinion
J.D. Vance’s wife is pushing back against criticism her husband is facing for his “childless cat ladies” remark, saying she wished people wouldn’t focus on the phrase itself.In a Fox & Friends interview that aired Monday, Usha Vance was asked about the phrase her husband—Donald Trump’s running mate—used during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show three years ago in which he accused Democratic political leaders and others of being “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own