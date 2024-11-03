Early voting in Kentucky concludes with record-high turnout, nearly 792,000 votes cast

Early voting lines wrapped around the Eastside Branch Public Library in Lexington, KY, causing voting poll workers to loop citizens around the rear of the building as early as 7:30 a.m. on October 31, 2024.

More than 790,000 Kentuckians have voted in the 2024 Presidential General Election ahead of Nov. 5, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

With the number of absentee ballots received so far, and in-person excused absentee voting and early voting concluded, 792,476 Kentuckians have voted in the 2024 general election to date, Adams posted on X. That’s more than twice the number of people who voted early in 2023.

A large portion of those numbers stem from the three-day, no-excuse early voting period that began Thursday, Oct. 31.

“Although the presidential race in Kentucky is unlikely to be competitive, Kentuckians want to be heard, and are having their say through every available voting option, particularly early voting,” Adams told the Herald-Leader.

Adams reported that Saturday alone — the last day of early voting — 200,637 voters cased their ballots.

Early in-person voting began Thursday and lasted through Saturday. Adams said 225,696 people voted on Halloween, which broke first-day early voter turnout records from the 2020 Presidential election.

The number of early voters increased on Friday, with a total of 229,994, breaking Thursday’s record-setting turnout. In total, 656,277 Kentuckians used early voting.

Of those, 52.6% are registered Republicans, Adams reported. Registered Democrats made up 40.3%, and 7.1% are Independent or other.

That amount far exceeds first-day early voting totals in the last two general election cycles: In 2020, 57,154 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting.

In 2023, nearly 300,000 people took advantage of early voting options. At the time, registered Democrats helped lead the turnout for excuse in-person early voting, with 133,169 ballots cast to 112,398 from Republicans.

Voters will still be able to cast their vote on Election Day. To find your polling location, use the state’s polling place locator.