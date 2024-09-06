Early voting process delayed in North Carolina as RFK Jr. appeals to remove his name from ballot

An appeals court judge has halted the start of the early voting process in North Carolina, ordering mail-in ballots to not be disseminated as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his appeal to remove his name from the ballot -- an effort to support former President Donald Trump's efforts to win the state.

North Carolina was set to send out ballots on Friday and would have been the first state to start mailing out absentee ballots, kicking off the early voting process.

It's not yet clear what the halt means for the timing of early voting in the state -- or how long the appeals process will take. As of Friday afternoon, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is directing counties to not send out the ballots as originally planned.

Kennedy, who suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump last month, has said he would remove himself from the ballot in battleground states where he could act as a "spoiler" for Trump, but he encouraged voters in solidly Democratic or Republican states to vote for him as it is unlikely that it would make a difference in the match-up between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

All votes, including early votes, will be crucial for the campaigns in the battleground state of North Carolina. Trump won the state by less than 2 percentage points in 2020.

Paul Cox, general counsel for NCSBE, wrote in a letter to county boards of elections to "not send any ballots out today."

"The [Court of Appeals] has also ordered that the We The People party's ballot line be removed (including Kennedy and [Nicole] Shanahan)," Cox wrote. "Obviously, this will be a major undertaking for everyone. Our attorneys are reviewing the order and determining how to move forward. No decision has been made on whether this ruling will be appealed."

Totally reprinting ballots would be a tremendous pull, financially and otherwise, on North Carolina state resources, and could take several days if not longer to sort out.

Lawyers for Kennedy sued the North Carolina State Board of Elections last week to get him removed from the ballot. In a court order published Thursday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt wrote that she denied Kennedy's request to withdraw from the North Carolina ballot.

