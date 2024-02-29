Early voting in Russian presidential election begins in Far East

Associated Press

The bipartisan Indiana Election Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove one of two Republican U.S. Senate candidates from the primary ballot, and the state Supreme Court rejected his legal challenge to the law barring his candidacy. The decision to remove John Rust from the ballot leaves U.S. Rep. Jim Banks as the only GOP candidate for the seat. Rust had sued state officials over Indiana's law requiring that candidates must have voted in their party's past two primaries or received the approval of a county party chair in order to appear on the primary ballot.