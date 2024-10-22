Early Voting text urging North Carolinians to vote confuses those who already have
Early Voting text urging North Carolinians to vote confuses those who already have
Early Voting text urging North Carolinians to vote confuses those who already have
The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday addressed Donald Trump calling him a “sick puppy” in a Fox News interview over the weekend.The former president made the slight against the Morning Joe star after Scarborough railed against Trump’s rhetoric on Real Time With Bill Maher last week, claiming that Trump’s “people have said they’re going to arrest my producers.” In an interview with Fox’s MediaBuzz Sunday, Trump claimed that “nobody said that,” adding: “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy.”Scarborough mentio
CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman said he had wondered, "What can I say that just gets our point across?"
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
After Donald Trump’s continued attacks, 60 Minutes issued a statement Sunday in which it pushed back on the former president’s claim that its interview with Kamala Harris was deceitfully edited. Trump has continuously blasted the show and CBS, even calling for the network’s broadcast license to be revoked. In a Face the Nation promo for …
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Among the 10,000 who attended the Trump rally in Aurora, Colorado, last week was Willy Bastidas, a 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to the event as a witness to hateful falsehoods.“It’s very easy for people to tell lies and talk about what they know nothing about,” Bastidas later told the Daily Beast through an interpreter.In this particular instance, Donald Trump had seized upon a video showing a handful of armed young men described as members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Ar
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a rebellion from his own Liberal MPs in caucus this week, former B.C. premier Christy Clark is suggesting she would be interested in replacing him, should Trudeau decide to step down.In a statement sent to Radio-Canada in French, Clark wrote that she was open to returning to public life and "would like to be part of the discussion about the future direction of the Liberal Party and the country."Clark, 58, who served as premier from 2011-17, also wrote that
KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -Russia wants the BRICS summit to showcase the rising clout of the non-Western world, but Moscow's partners from China, India, Brazil and the Arab world are urging President Vladimir Putin to find a way to end the war in Ukraine. The BRICS group now accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of its economy, based on purchasing power parity, though China accounts for over half of its economic might.
JD Vance attempted to defend Donald Trump‘s threat to use the military to quash “the enemy within” by claiming Monday that it came from “the heart.”“He’s not just running on slogans,” Vance told Fox News during a Monday appearance on America’s Newsroom. “When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart sometimes that means he is going to talk about issues that the mainstream media isn’t focused on.”Trump has repeatedly co-opted the title of Senator Joseph McCarthy’s 1950 speech, “the enem
South Korea tells Russia's ambassador they are prepared to respond with "all measures available".
Members of the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over “false and defamatory” statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Gavin Newsom took on a foreboding tone as he spoke about the “concerning” relationship between presidential nominee Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Just a day after Musk sparked concern with his vow to give out $1 million every day to a lucky supporter of his pro-Trump America PAC, Newsom shared his belief that something fishy was going on “behind the scenes” with the powerful duo.“It’s what we know and what we don’t know. We do know he has contributed at least $75 million to the Trump camp