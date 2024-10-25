Early voting turnout huge in Northwest Arkansas
Thousands of Arkansans went to the polls to cast their ballots in the first week of early voting.,
The ESPN personality didn't hold back on the former president.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
Anderson Cooper and Charlamagne Tha God got into a tussle on the former’s CNN show when Charlamagne called out news networks like CNN for focusing less on Donald Trump being a fascist and more on topics related to Kamala Harris such as whether or not she’s Black, a false claim Trump has touted at several points. …
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.
Partners at the Wall Street firm backing Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social used company funds to pay for prostitutes, abused drugs, partied with strippers and lost millions of dollars gambling, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. EF Hutton is also being investigated for securities fraud, and investors have accused its brokers of pushing speculative investments, according to competing lawsuits filed by two of the firm’s partners. The company specializes in taking
“Let me make sure you all understand this," the former president told a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia.
The GOP nominee dropped a nonsensical claim before rambling about McDonald's and Google in Georgia.
Critics mocked the moment between the Republican nominee and his running mate as cringeworthy.
CNN’s Hadas Gold reports on the growing anger inside the Washington Post newsroom after the publication’s owner, Jeff Bezos, decided to kill a draft that was written to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
“Oh my God," Berman responded to Harry Enten's Harris-Trump election scenario.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she’s not worried about former President Trump retaliating against her if he wins the 2024 presidential election. “No, because I know I haven’t done anything worthy of that. But I will say that going after people for partisan, personal, political purposes is a very difficult experience for somebody…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.
CNN polling guru Harry Enten said he believes a sweep of the main battleground states in the presidential election is “more likely than not,” even as polls show all seven of the big swing states almost even between Vice President Harris and former President Trump. Enten, CNN’s senior political data reporter, said in segment on…
And it's the former president's "biggest problem right now," said the MSNBC anchor.
People were quick to point out the small population of the town where Trump’s McDonald’s stunt took place
Russian soldiers have been heard raising concerns about how North Korean soldiers will be commanded and provided with ammunition and military kit, leaked intercepts obtained by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine show. CNN’s former Moscow Bureau Chief Nathan Hodge reports.
The New York Times reporter also dismissed an idea about how the former president has changed since his first run in 2016.
I, too, would love to know what he was thinking.