Early years specialist Mine Conkbayir says MBE brings with it a ‘moral duty’

Early years specialist Mine Conkbayir has said being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours brings with it “a moral duty” to “make a positive difference to society”.

The lecturer, author and trainer, who is a doctor of philosophy, has more than two decades of experience in early childhood education and hosts a podcast with her husband, actor Paul Whitehouse, called I’m ADHD! No You’re Not.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list,” she told the PA news agency.

“For me, my MBE brings with it a moral duty to continue to do all I can to make a positive difference to society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It motivates me to ensure all my actions cause ripple effects that can transform the lives of those in our society who experience struggle, hardship and discrimination on a daily basis.”

She added that the MBE “inspires me to continue to work tirelessly as an advocate for those without a voice or choice”.

She continued: “I am driven to act especially on behalf of children, young people and those serving prison sentences in order to effect change for them individually and collectively.

“I am determined that my MBE will not just be three letters after my name but will have a legacy of actions for many others to benefit from and follow.”

Ms Conkbayir, who has appeared on TV shows including Talk TV and ITV’s Lorraine, trains in early years education and takes a neuroscience-based approach to understanding the developing brain.

Mine Conkbayir said being made an MBE brings with it ‘a moral duty’ to ‘make a positive difference to society (Paul Whitehouse/PA)

She said: “I do what I do in order to give a platform for those that are vulnerable, particularly children and young adults disaffected, disengaged, who have been written off by society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I like to think that I make a lot of noise on their behalf and get things done to make life better for them.”

Her podcast with actor and comedian Whitehouse, known for shows including Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, has seen celebrity guest appearances from the likes of Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, comedian Johnny Vegas, and Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha.

She said: “I mean, there’s a lot of noise out there being made about ADHD, and they could say ‘You’re part of it’, but, with Paul’s presence, we’re trying to undo a lot of the myths that abound, and, while we’re trying to accentuate the positive experiences of having ADHD, we’re actually saying ‘Look, it’s not a disability in itself’.

“It is not a disorder. But what is disordered and stigmatising is society’s views about it, and that’s what makes it disabling. It’s not disabling in itself, it’s how society views us and the restraints put on us and the misunderstanding, actually, is ‘Oh, you’re lazy and stupid’.

Paul Whitehouse attending the Virgin Bafta TV Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

“No, we’re not, but our brains are wired differently, and that needs to be understood and respected, and accommodation should be made if we are to thrive, particularly ADHD in children, and my biggest beef is that they’re actually being proactively pushed out of the education system, and this needs to be stopped.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “If we’re shining a light on it, hopefully we’re letting our listeners know you’re not alone in what you’re grappling with. You’re not crazy, you’re not odd, and there is hope for you out there.”

Ms Conkbayir is the author of Early Childhood And Neuroscience: Theory, Research And Implications For Practice, and co-author of Early Childhood Theories And Contemporary Issues: An Introduction.

Her debut therapeutic children’s storybook Maya’s ACE Adventures!, designed for youngsters with adverse childhood experiences, and its accompanying adult guide, was published in 2023.