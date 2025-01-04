Earnings of Britain’s pensioner rock stars trounce young ‘Brat’ pop icons
Britain’s pensioner rock stars eclipsed their younger music rivals in the battle for the highest-grossing gigs and tours of 2024, figures show.
Twelve acts in the top-earning 20 shows from UK artists were aged over 60, according to an analysis compiling the highest-earning performers’ of last year.
Their earnings vastly outstripped those of the today’s younger stars.
The Rolling Stones, U2 and Sir Paul McCartney out-earned younger stars significantly with stadium events or unique concert experiences over a 12-month period.
Just four of the top earners – Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Niall Horan and Hozier – were under 40. No UK acts under 30 made the top 200 global tour earners list.
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, both in their 80s, made £189 million through 847,800 ticket sales for their Hackney Diamonds tour.
The pair’s 18 performances generated almost nine times the takings of Charli XCX, 32 – the singer behind the Brat album which gave rise to the Gen Z cultural movement promoting partying and carefree female empowerment.
The Stones’ appeal has not waned, even holding off superstar Ed Sheeran, 33, whose 2019 Divide tour once held the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time.
Sheeran’s 34 gigs took third spot of the highest earning British performers, making £119m in revenue, equivalent to £3.5m a night.
This was almost a third of Richards and Jagger’s pay cheque of £10.3m per performance.
The figures were revealed in a report made by music analytics firm Pollstar.
They showed U2 took home £109m from just 23 shows. The 1980s electro pop pioneers Depeche Mode, all in their 60s, came in fifth in the rankings , making £74m, while Def Leppard toured with Journey to bank £72m.
Take That landed the seventh spot with This Life On Tour, which saw Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, all over 50, earning £68m from 55 nights.
McCartney, 82, proved the appeal of his Beatles, Wings and solo career songbook has never waned, making £57m last year from just 14 appearances.
Eric Clapton, 79, made £26m, with Brian May and Roger Taylor’s Queen close behind making £25m.
Charli XCX made £22.6m, slightly more than Sir Rod Stewart, who turns 80 later this month. He made £22m from his shows last year, the report said.
77-year-old Jeff Lynne’s ELO made £20.6m, while 52-year-old Liam Gallagher earned around £19m.
Coldplay, all in their late forties, were the highest earning UK act in 2024 – earning over £340m, according to the report.
Coldplay’s earnings were only eclipsed globally by Taylor Swift, whose record-breaking Eras Tour made £971m last year.
Other pensioner stars to make large sums from their shows last year included Sting, 73, whose five dual headline stadia events with Billy Joel earned £41m, alongside 66 separate solo gigs which generated around £37m.
Iron Maiden made £37m from 39 nights last year, while relative youngsters Girls Aloud, performing without late bandmate Sarah Harding, made £29m thanks to some 380,759 ticket sales.