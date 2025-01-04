Earnings of Britain’s pensioner rock stars trounce young ‘Brat’ pop icons

Need to top up the pension? Then just go on a world tour and earn millions as the Rolling Stones did - Getty Images/Gary Miller

Britain’s pensioner rock stars eclipsed their younger music rivals in the battle for the highest-grossing gigs and tours of 2024, figures show.

Twelve acts in the top-earning 20 shows from UK artists were aged over 60, according to an analysis compiling the highest-earning performers’ of last year.

Their earnings vastly outstripped those of the today’s younger stars.

The Rolling Stones, U2 and Sir Paul McCartney out-earned younger stars significantly with stadium events or unique concert experiences over a 12-month period.

Just four of the top earners – Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Niall Horan and Hozier – were under 40. No UK acts under 30 made the top 200 global tour earners list.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, both in their 80s, made £189 million through 847,800 ticket sales for their Hackney Diamonds tour.

The pair’s 18 performances generated almost nine times the takings of Charli XCX, 32 – the singer behind the Brat album which gave rise to the Gen Z cultural movement promoting partying and carefree female empowerment.

Charli XCX had a great year, earning £22.6 million, but that figure was dwarfed by artists old enough to be her grandparents - Getty Images/Rich Polk

The Stones’ appeal has not waned, even holding off superstar Ed Sheeran, 33, whose 2019 Divide tour once held the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Sheeran’s 34 gigs took third spot of the highest earning British performers, making £119m in revenue, equivalent to £3.5m a night.

This was almost a third of Richards and Jagger’s pay cheque of £10.3m per performance.

The figures were revealed in a report made by music analytics firm Pollstar.

They showed U2 took home £109m from just 23 shows. The 1980s electro pop pioneers Depeche Mode, all in their 60s, came in fifth in the rankings , making £74m, while Def Leppard toured with Journey to bank £72m.

Take That landed the seventh spot with This Life On Tour, which saw Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, all over 50, earning £68m from 55 nights.

McCartney, 82, proved the appeal of his Beatles, Wings and solo career songbook has never waned, making £57m last year from just 14 appearances.

Sir Paul McCartney was joined by fellow Beatle Ringo Starr at the O2 at the end of his Got Back tour - PA

Eric Clapton, 79, made £26m, with Brian May and Roger Taylor’s Queen close behind making £25m.

Charli XCX made £22.6m, slightly more than Sir Rod Stewart, who turns 80 later this month. He made £22m from his shows last year, the report said.

77-year-old Jeff Lynne’s ELO made £20.6m, while 52-year-old Liam Gallagher earned around £19m.

Coldplay, all in their late forties, were the highest earning UK act in 2024 – earning over £340m, according to the report.

Coldplay’s earnings were only eclipsed globally by Taylor Swift, whose record-breaking Eras Tour made £971m last year.

Coldplay, fronted by Chris Martin, earned more than a third of a billion pounds in 2024 - PA/Pater Byrne

Other pensioner stars to make large sums from their shows last year included Sting, 73, whose five dual headline stadia events with Billy Joel earned £41m, alongside 66 separate solo gigs which generated around £37m.

Iron Maiden made £37m from 39 nights last year, while relative youngsters Girls Aloud, performing without late bandmate Sarah Harding, made £29m thanks to some 380,759 ticket sales.