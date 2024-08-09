Earth’s hottest-ever day was in July

It's getting hot out there: Unusually hot conditions in western North American were in part responsible for the record-breaking hot day - AP/Ty O'Neil

Earth experienced its hottest day ever recorded last month, data suggest.

The planet reached an average surface temperature of 17.16°C on July 22, according to EU measurements, which was hotter than any day since records began in the late 19th century.

Nasa data show that July 21 and 23 also exceeded the previous record of 17.08°C set on July 6, 2023.

Bill Nelson of Nasa called the late July temperatures “particularly brutal”, with experts warning the record is part of a long-running trend of rising temperatures caused by climate change.

July 2024 was the second hottest global month on record, only behind July 2023.

Heatwaves in southern Europe were responsible for some of the high temperatures, as were the unusually hot conditions seen in western North America, most of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and eastern Antarctica.

Such were the high temperatures in July that in Greece access to the Acropolis was restricted to cope with the high temperatures - AFP/Aris Oikonomou

However, data from the EU’s space programme’s climate and weather arm, Copernicus, show that northern Europe including England was wetter and colder than average.

Data from the UK Met Office for July also found that the month was relatively dull for Britons, with below average sunshine hours for the month as a whole.

The UK’s average temperature in July was just 14.8°C, and it reached a mild 18°C in south-east England on July 22 following a mini-heatwave that started earlier that week, with the national temperature being around 15°C.

Copernicus data show that the past 12 months have been 1.64°C above the pre-industrial era average globally, breaching the 1.5°C threshold climate scientists have long aimed for.

The trends also indicate 2024 will go on to become the hottest year ever recorded, scientists say.

Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said: “July 2024 saw the two hottest days on record. The overall context hasn’t changed, our climate continues to warm.

“The devastating effects of climate change started well before 2023 and will continue until global greenhouse gas emissions reach net zero.”

Hot in the city: July 2024 saw the two hottest days on record - AFP/Cristina Quicler

Grahame Madge, a climate spokesman for the Met Office, told The Telegraph: “The temperature rise in both the UK and the world are on comparable paths but they don’t mirror each other exactly, especially on a daily basis.

“The average temperature for the globe is rising – for example 2023 was the hottest on record – but the relative distribution of heat varies.

“In July the UK was cooler than average by around 0.5°C, whereas parts of southern Europe were experiencing higher than average temperatures.

“The difference was caused by the position of the jet stream which was shifted to a more southerly position than usual, bringing cooler conditions to northern Europe and average or warmer conditions to areas further south.

“Global average temperatures last year were boosted by the El Nino in the tropical Pacific.

“Globally we expect to see another record-breaking year for temperature within the next five years; and it is well within the possibilities of our climate projections to see another record-breaking temperature for the UK within the same timeframe.”