Earth Hour: London landmarks join worldwide lights switch-off

BBC
·2 min read
A picture taken on March 27, 2021 in central London shows the Palace of Westminster (R), home to the Houses of Parliament which include the House of Lords and House of Commons, submerged into darkness
The Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, as they submerged into darkness in 2021

Landmarks across London will be switching their lights off for an hour on Saturday night as part of an environmental awareness campaign.

The annual Earth Hour, spearheaded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), is observed around the world.

Previous years have seen Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, and the Sydney Opera House turn out the lights.

The WWF suggests individuals use the 60 minutes, between 20:30 and 21:30, "to do something positive for the planet".

Lit-up landmarks that will go dark for the hour include the Barbican Arts Centre, the Old Bailey, Tower Bridge, and the OXO Tower.

Jixian Pavilion before and after the lights were turned off at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China
Jixian Pavilion, Zhejiang province, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in 2023
A view of the Kuala Lumpur Tower after the main lights of the tower were turned off in conjunction with the "Earth Hour" 2022 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March
A view of the Kuala Lumpur Tower in Malaysia after the main lights were turned off in 2022
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is seen after being plunged into darkness for the Earth Hour environmental campaign on top of Corcovado hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 26, 2022.
The statue of Christ the Redeemer plunged into darkness for the Earth Hour 2022

Ideas put forward by the organisation include signing a petition, sharing energy-saving tips or supporting wildlife.

According to a survey commissioned by the WWF, 70% of people think it is still possible to avoid the worst effects of climate change and 76% think businesses and governments can have a large impact on tackling the crisis.

It comes after the WWF published its 2024 manifesto earlier this month, calling on MPs to take urgent political action on biodiversity loss and the environment.

The charity also started a petition urging political leaders to stop fuelling the destruction of nature.

The UK government has committed to urgent international action to tackle climate change.

The Climate Change Act says the UK must ensure the country's net carbon account for the year 2050 is net zero - at least 100% lower than the 1990 baseline.

The lights of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin are switched off during "Earth Hour" on March 25, 2023
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin during Earth Hour in 2023
The ancient Parthenon temple is pictured atop the Acropolis Hill during Earth Hour in Athens, Greece
The ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis Hill in Athens, Greece in 2023

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk