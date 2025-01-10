Earth passed a critical climate change threshold in 2024, scientists announce

The final global average temperature calculated for 2024 was not only the hottest year since global temperature records began in 1850, but also the first year to pass a milestone set by world leaders to try to keep the worst impacts of climate change at bay, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said overnight Friday.

The announcement was the first of several expected Friday, as major climate observation organizations agreed to make annual announcements on the same date, including NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth.

"All of the internationally produced global temperature datasets show that 2024 was the hottest year since records began in 1850,” stated Carlo Buontempo, Copernicus director.

The setting of a new record warm temperature – for the second year in a row – has prompted further pleas from many organizations for more effective and expedient action to try to reign in the warming temperatures, the greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate the warming and the impacts from more intense severe weather events.

That includes events like the drought in California that helped to fuel the firestorm in Los Angeles this week and the extreme rainfall that devastated Western North Carolina as Hurricane Helene and its remnants moved through.

Across much of the globe in 2024, surface air temperatures were warmer than the 1991-2020 average, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and its Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"The future is in our hands - swift and decisive action can still alter the trajectory of our future climate,” Buontempo stated. “Humanity is in charge of its own destiny but how we respond to the climate challenge should be based on evidence.”

Among the milestones listed by Copernicus are the following:

The global average was 1.3 degrees above the 1991-2020 global average, as well as .21 degrees above 2023, the previous warmest year on record.

The temperature was 2.9 degrees (1.6 C) above the estimated temperature between 1850-1900, often referred to as the pre-industrial era.

Each of the past 10 years has been one of the warmest 10 on record.

A new record high daily global average temperature was reached on July 22, at 30.8 degrees.

Every month since July 2023, except for July 2024, was above the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 C) threshold.

The only continental regions that did not see their warmest year on record were Antarctica and Australasia

Why 2.7 degrees is such a big deal

The record high for 2024 marks a threshold scientists had hoped for years to avoid.

In 2016, the United States and 195 other parties signed the Paris Agreement, a treaty aimed keeping global warming at bay. They pledged to try as hard as possible to keep the global average temperature increase below 2.7 degrees.

It seems like a small number. But that 2.7 degrees can be the difference between a raging fever and a healthy toddler. Between a hockey rink and a swimming pool. Between food going bad or staying safe.

Now consider that Earth this year was 2.9 degrees hotter on average than it was in the late 1800s. It's little wonder that has already led to measurable shifts in the climate.

The average of 2.9 degrees hotter may seem insignificant. After all, 65 degrees to 67.9 degrees isn't even worth grabbing a sweater, so why does it worry climate scientists?

Because they're thinking about global temperature averages, and when the global average goes up, the extremes go way up.

We’re already seeing it across America. Storms are more extreme, drenching areas with more water that's causing an increasing number of devastating flash floods. Droughts are more devastating, catastrophic wildfires more common and hurricanes wetter.

Graph shows annual temperature differences above the long-term average

Sea ice

After reaching record-low values for the time of year in eight months of 2023, sea ice in Antarctica reached record or near-record low values again during much of 2024, ranking the second lowest on record behind 2023 from June to October and ranked lowest in November, Copernicus reported. The sea ice extent in February, when the ice reaches its annual minimum, was the third lowest in the satellite record.

In the Arctic, the sea ice extent was close to its 30-year average from 1991-2020 until July, when it began to fall below average. Its annual minimum low extent in September was fifth lowest in the satellite record.

Emissions

Atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane increased again, reaching record annual levels in 2024, at 422 parts per million, according to Copernicus. Carbon dioxide concentrations in Earth’s atmosphere were 2.9 parts per million higher than in 2023. While carbon dioxide is natural in the atmosphere, scientists say massive increases in emissions have been responsible for the long-term warming trend in temperatures.

Daily air temperatures 6.5 feet above the surface by year since 1979

Monthly global land and sea temperature differences

Some monthly highs reached higher in 2024

Daily sea-surface temperatures by year since 1982

