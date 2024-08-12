An earthquake interrupted ESPN's NBA Today show but Malika Andrews handled it like a pro

You West Coast Winners out there will probably roast me for this, but I cannot imagine having to do my job during an earthquake.

Obviously, that's happened plenty out there considering how frequent earthquakes can be. But to be able to keep composed while the earth is shaking around you just does not sound like an easy task to me.

Now, imagine having to do that while working on camera in front of a national audience.

That's what Malika Andrews had to deal with on Monday.

The NBA Today host was in the middle of a segment with Rebecca Lobo before an earthquake began to shake ESPN's Los Angeles studio. Andrews was in the middle of a thought when the camera suddenly started to tilt.

"We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles," Andrews said as the segment continued. "So we're just going to make sure that our studio lights, everything stays safe."

That's exactly what she did. Andrews checked on everyone before getting back to her job.

ESPN Los Angeles studio shaking from an earthquake during NBA Today and Malika Andrews handled it like a pro. pic.twitter.com/KPGndlCx01 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

That's masterful work from Andrews there. Wow. Talk about having command of a room. She's a pros pro.

Shoutout to that. We're glad everyone is safe.

