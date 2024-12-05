Magnitude 7 earthquake rocks California. Has tsunami threat passed?

SAN FRANCISCO ‒ A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the town of Petrolia in California on Thursday at 10:44 a.m. local time, generating a now discontinued tsunami warning that stretched from southern Oregon to San Francisco.

The quake occurred near the sparsely populated northern coast of California, just offshore on the San Andreas fault, which runs along the coast line.

The tsunami warning center canceled its warning at 11:54 a.m. local time and said no tsunami observations were available to report. "No destructive tsunami has been recorded," the warning center said. However, they advised the public not to re-occupy hazard zones until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.

The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area. This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this event. Refer to https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for more information. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

Previously, a tsunami warning advised a tsunami could arrive along the coast starting near Fort Bragg at 11:10 a.m. local time and move along the coast in northern California and southern Oregon, arriving in San Francisco at 12:10. Residents within the zone – stretching from Davenport, California, northwest of Santa Cruz, to the Douglas Lane county line in Oregon – were urged to move off the water and beach and evacuate inland beyond tsunami hazard zones.

"Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets," the National Tsunami Warning Center advised. "Repeated coastal flooding is possible as waves arrive onshore, move inland, and drain back into the ocean."

USGS estimates more than 150,000 people might have been exposed to earthquake shaking, between just north of Fort Bragg to Eureka.

The United States Geological Survey website shows recent earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.0 quake, in California.

Magnitude is a measurement of the strength of an earthquake. Officially it's called the moment magnitude scale. It's a logarithmic scale, meaning each number is 10 times as strong as the one before it. So a 5.0 earthquake is ten times stronger than a 4.0.

The magnitude and effect of an earthquake, according to Michigan Technological University:

Below 2.5: Generally not felt

2.5 to 5.4: Minor or no damage

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings

6.1 to 6.9: Serious damage

8.0 or greater: Massive damage, can destroy communities

Preliminary data from the US Geological Survey indicates a 32% chance of estimated economic losses at $1-$10 million, and a 32% chance of economic losses between $10-$100 million, with the chances of losses greater than that estimated at 15%.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Magnitude 7 earthquake rocks California. Has tsunami threat passed?