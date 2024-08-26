Earthquake reported off the coast of Portugal Monday morning measuring 5.4

An earthquake rattled southern Portugal Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 5.4, was recorded at 5:11 a.m. local time off the coast of Portugal, about 32 miles west of the town of Sines.

Data from the USGS showed that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of almost 11 miles.

Earthquakes: Earthquakes happen all the time, you just can't feel them. A guide to how they're measured

Earthquake felt in Lisbon, throughout Portugal's coast

No injuries were reported, but light to moderate shaking was felt up and down Portugal’s coast, including in the capital city of Lisbon

Portugal’s Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere reported that at least four aftershocks of minimal intensity had been recorded.

Max Hauptman is a Trending Reporter for USA TODAY. He can be reached at MHauptman@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earthquake today measuring 5.4 rattles Portugal coast, felt in Lisbon